Office Real Estate Market To Exceed $2 Trillion By 2031 With Grade A Properties Holding 56.94% Market Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global office real estate market is gaining momentum, expanding at a CAGR of 4.53% through 2031, led by North America as the largest market, as easing interest rates and asset repricing attract institutional investment, while limited new construction continues to tighten prime office vacancy levels.
Hyderabad, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the office real estate market size
Office Real Estate Market Share by Region
North America remains a significant market for office real estate, supported by strong demand in key urban submarkets known for high-quality office assets. Leading business districts across major U.S. cities continue to attract tenants seeking premium workspaces, while Canadian cities are drawing interest from technology and gaming companies due to favorable talent access and business conditions. However, the region faces mounting financial pressures, particularly for mid-tier properties. Upcoming debt maturities are expected to challenge leveraged asset owners, potentially leading to increased asset sales and further widening the gap between high-performing prime offices and lower-grade buildings.
The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for office real estate, supported by steady demand across major economic hubs such as China, India, and Japan. Key business districts in China are witnessing renewed leasing activity as global companies expand their presence, while India continues to see strong momentum driven by its leading commercial corridors. In Japan, corporate restructuring and governance reforms are supporting demand for premium office spaces.
Office Real Estate Market Growth Drivers
Rising Preference for Premium, Sustainable Workspaces Reshapes Office Demand
Stricter return-to-office policies across major corporations are driving demand toward high-quality office buildings that enhance the in-person work experience. Tenants are increasingly favoring properties with strong sustainability and wellness certifications, as these spaces offer better environments, improved employee engagement, and alignment with corporate responsibility goals. This shift is encouraging landlords to upgrade assets with modern infrastructure, including advanced air systems, smart lighting, and contactless technologies. As sustainability becomes a core business requirement rather than an added benefit, certified green buildings are gaining a competitive edge. This has led to stronger occupancy levels in prime office locations, while lower-grade properties continue to face higher vacancy rates, reinforcing the growing divide between premium and secondary assets in the market.
Tech-Driven Demand Accelerates Large-Scale Leasing Activity
The office real estate market analysis indicates that demand from AI-focused companies and semiconductor firms is becoming a major driver of large office space absorption. These organizations require specialized infrastructure, including high-capacity power systems and advanced connectivity, leading them to prioritize functional, high-performance workspaces over traditional premium locations. This shift is influencing rental trends in key technology hubs, where innovation-led occupiers are increasingly competing for high-quality space. Landlords are responding by upgrading properties to meet these evolving requirements, creating opportunities for assets equipped with advanced technical capabilities. As demand from these sectors continues to expand, office markets located near talent hubs and innovation clusters are expected to see sustained growth in leasing activity.
Major Segments Highlighted in the Office Real Estate Market Report
By Building Grade
By Transaction Type
By End User
Information Technology (IT & ITES)
BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
Business Consulting & Professional Services
Other Services (Retail, Lifescience, Energy, Legal)
By Geography
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Says, Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says,“The office real estate market is adjusting to evolving workspace strategies and tenant preferences, with demand patterns remaining selective across locations. Mordor Intelligence combines validated inputs with consistent analytical frameworks, offering a dependable view that compares favorably with less transparent market assessments.
Overview – Office Real Estate Industry
| Study Period
| 2020-2031
| Market Size in 2026
| USD 1.71 Trillion
| Market Size Forecast 2031
| USD 2.14 Trillion
| Industry Expansion
| Growing at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2026-2031
| Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
| Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
| Segments Covered
| By Building Grade, By Transaction Type, By End User and By Geography
| Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa
| Customization Scope
| Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Office Real Estate Companies: Covers global and market-level overviews, key segment insights, available financial details, strategic developments, product and service offerings, and recent updates
DLF (Delhi Land & Finance) Get in-depth industry insights on the Office Real Estate Market Research Report: ?utm_source=globenewswire
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