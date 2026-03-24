Jenna Vinson

My research areas include feminist rhetorics; gender studies; rhetorics of teenage pregnancy and motherhood; rhetorics of vasectomy and sterilization; reproductive justice; counter-narratives; visual rhetoric; and research methods that are community-based and action-oriented.

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