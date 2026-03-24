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Jenna Vinson

Jenna Vinson


2026-03-24 09:03:40
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of English, UMass Lowell
Profile Articles Activity

My research areas include feminist rhetorics; gender studies; rhetorics of teenage pregnancy and motherhood; rhetorics of vasectomy and sterilization; reproductive justice; counter-narratives; visual rhetoric; and research methods that are community-based and action-oriented.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of English, UMass Lowell
Education
  • 2013 University of Arizona, PhD in Rhetoric, Composition, and the Teaching of English with a minor in Gender and Women's Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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