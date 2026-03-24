Fanuc To Invest $90 Million In US Robot Manufacturing Capacity Expansion

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fanuc America has announced plans for a $90 million investment to acquire property and construct a new 840,000 sq ft facility in Michigan providing production-ready space for the potential expansion of the company's existing US-based manufacturing capabilities for robots.

Targeted for completion in late 2027, this strategic project is expected to add 225 jobs. This expands Fanuc America's engineering capacity and advanced manufacturing capabilities to support growing demand for automation solutions across North America, including physical AI, virtual commissioning and digital-twin technologies.

Mike Cicco, president and CEO, Fanuc America, says:“This investment builds on Fanuc America's Michigan manufacturing footprint, which has included producing robots for paint application domestically for more than four decades.

“By expanding its US presence, Fanuc America will strengthen domestic manufacturing, improve responsiveness to customer needs, and support industries that rely on automation to stay competitive.”

With this announcement, Fanuc America will have invested nearly $300 million in multiple new facilities, increased the company's footprint to 3 million sq ft and created more than 700 jobs in the United States since 2019.

Cicco says:“Fanuc America is committed to supporting US reindustrialization by delivering state-of-the-art automation technologies to customers and broadening access to advanced manufacturing workplace training services.

“The newly expanded Fanuc Academy – opening in Auburn Hills, MI, later this year – will become the largest robotics and automation skills development center in the United States, helping address the national manufacturing skills gap, rising demand for automation talent, the shift toward AI-enabled robotics and the country's overall competitiveness.”