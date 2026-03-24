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Rubio, Canada’s FM Discuss Global Security, Including Iran, Haiti
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation Monday with Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand to address a range of global security concerns, including developments involving Iran and the situation in Haiti, according to official statements.
During the discussion, Rubio highlighted what were described as "decisive actions" taken by Donald Trump aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions and intensifying pressure on its leadership.
The talks also covered ongoing US initiatives to improve stability in Haiti, with a focus on backing the UN-approved Gang Suppression Force as part of broader efforts to restore order in the country.
Further specifics about the conversation were not disclosed in the initial reports.
During the discussion, Rubio highlighted what were described as "decisive actions" taken by Donald Trump aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions and intensifying pressure on its leadership.
The talks also covered ongoing US initiatives to improve stability in Haiti, with a focus on backing the UN-approved Gang Suppression Force as part of broader efforts to restore order in the country.
Further specifics about the conversation were not disclosed in the initial reports.
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