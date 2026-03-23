Bengal Polls: ECI's Publishes 1St Supplementary List Of Judicial Adjudication Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) The first supplementary list for judicial adjudication of voters classified under the“logical discrepancy category” was published exactly at midnight after a day-long wait.

The list was published online first on the main website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at midnight. It was subsequently available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, minutes later.

On Monday evening, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, informed media persons that the list might be available at the central server of the Election Commission of India (ECI) between 9 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on Monday. "In the dashboard they have, we can see that the judicial adjudication process has been completed for 29 lakh cases. However, I cannot say now how many names will finally come through the e-signatures of the judicial officers involved in the press. I cannot say right now how many names have been identified as excludable as of now,” the CEO said on Monday evening.

Finally, the list was published at midnight with the ECI claiming that it had met the deadline for publication. However, the detailed calculation of the percentage of voters whose judicial adjudication had been completed and has been found excludable is not yet available, and the Commission is expected to provide the information later on Tuesday.

The printed version of the list is also not available yet. It is learnt that the list will be sent to the offices of the district magistrate, as well as the respective district electoral officers, later on Tuesday.

The list will be printed there and finally displayed there as well as at the respective election booths.

To recall, the final voters' list in West Bengal, minus those 60 lakh odd names which were referred for judicial adjudication, was published on February 28. As per the order of the Supreme Court, supplementary lists will be published periodically on the basis of the progress of the judicial adjudication, the first of which was published on Monday midnight.

Those whose names are found excludable in the process of judicial adjudication will have the scope to approach the 19 Appellate Tribunals constituted for that purpose.

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal will be on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, polling will be held for 152 Assembly seats, and in the second phase, 142 constituencies will have voting.