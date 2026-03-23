Half Century Since Selection Azraq Wetland Reserve Among Ramsar Sites

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 23 (Petra)-- Barakat Al-Zyoud – Jordan has long prioritized the protection of its wetlands, following decades of environmental degradation caused by drought and other factors. Nearly six decades ago, the Azraq Wetland Reserve was designated as a Ramsar site, joining a global network of protected wetlands aimed at preserving these vital ecosystems.Located in eastern Jordan's desert, the seasonal natural oasis known as Qa'a Al-Azraq is managed by the Royal Scientific Society.This natural depression serves as a key economic resource for local communities, who have extracted salt from it annually for generations. The area relies heavily on seasonal rainfall, with locals referring to particularly wet years as years of prosperity.Scientific estimates indicate that seasonal salt production from Qa'a Al-Azraq ranges between 60,000 and 70,000 tons, providing a significant source of income for nearby residents.Director of the reserve, Hazem Hreisha, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that Ramsar sites are internationally recognized wetlands designated under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands to protect aquatic ecosystems, bird habitats, and biodiversity.Jordan joined the convention in 1977, becoming the first Arab country to do so, with Azraq Wetland Reserve among its earliest listed sites due to its environmental, climatic, and natural importance.Hreisha explained that global efforts to protect wetlands emerged after many such areas deteriorated due to urban expansion, overhunting, and prolonged drought. These ecosystems are critical for biodiversity, groundwater sustainability, and local economies.Currently, Qa'a Al-Azraq is experiencing one of its most vibrant environmental periods. The depression, a semi-permanent water oasis, serves as a crucial stopover for migratory birds along the African-European flyway.Historically, the area has supported local livelihoods for centuries through salt production. Today, it has also become a key eco-tourism destination, attracting visitors interested in birdwatching, exploring diverse plant life, and enjoying nature walks and photography.Environmentally, the site plays a vital role by hosting migratory bird species and supporting biodiversity, including amphibians and reptiles. It also acts as a natural water filtration system, helping purify pollutants and recharge groundwater in the Azraq basin.Additionally, wetlands in this region function like natural sponges, absorbing floodwaters flowing into Azraq through surrounding valleys. They also provide essential ecosystem services such as preventing soil erosion, storing carbon, and improving air quality.Covering approximately 62 square kilometers, Qa'a Al-Azraq remains an important habitat for hundreds of bird species.Migratory birds include ducks, storks, flamingos, cranes, and pelicans, while resident species include collared doves, laughing doves, moorhens, coots, and songbirds such as reed warblers and great grey shrikes. These birds depend on the wetland for feeding, breeding, and resting during migration.Spring typically sees widespread water coverage due to rainfall and seasonal flooding, boosting plant growth and attracting migratory birds. However, during the summer months, water levels decline sharply due to high temperatures and evaporation, often leading to near-complete drying of the basin by late summer.