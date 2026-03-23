N-Ix And Onomondo Partner To Cut Iot Costs And Accelerate Global Device Deployment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- N-iX, a global technology partner specializing in pragmatic AI software engineering, today announced a strategic partnership with Onomondo, a global IoT connectivity provider. The alliance is engineered to close one of the industry's most persistent gaps: the costly, complex leap from IoT development to global-scale deployment.

For companies building connected products, the road from prototype to market is often derailed by fragmented tooling, opaque network behavior, and soaring SIM and data costs. The N-iX–Onomondo partnership directly targets these friction points.

“IoT innovation often slows down when companies move from development to global deployment. By partnering with Onomondo, we are closing that gap. Together, we can help organizations bring connected products to market faster while simplifying connectivity management and scaling their IoT solutions worldwide.”

- Igor Kozakevych, Director, Head of Embedded Practice, N-iX

End-to-End IoT: From Code to Global Connectivity

N-iX brings more than 15 years of IoT and embedded software development experience, delivering end-to-end services across device integration, cloud platforms, edge computing, AI and machine learning, computer vision, and application development. The company has built IoT ecosystems for enterprises in manufacturing, logistics, automotive, and healthcare - from proof-of-concept through full-cycle solution engineering and system modernization.

Onomondo provides global connectivity infrastructure for product teams building connected products. With its own software defined core network, Onomondo's infrastructure allows teams to build IoT with confidence, deploy globally with speed, and uniquely operate IoT with complete, real-time visibility. Onomondo's users get to market faster, troubleshoot independently and without support tickets, and build products that grow as rapidly as their business.

Companies can develop connected products with N-iX while leveraging Onomondo's connectivity platform to manage devices across global networks. Learn more about N-iX IoT development services.

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