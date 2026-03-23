Preity Zinta Enjoys Night Out After Forever As She Attends Sussanne Khan's Eid Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta attended the star-studded Eid celebration hosted by Sussanne Khan.

Thanking the entrepreneur for making her enjoy a night out after ages, Preity penned a heartfelt note on her official social media handle that read, "The past week was so hectic with work, but ended perfectly with the most fun Eid celebration with my darling Sussanne (Red heart emoji) Thank you so much babe for being the best host and for making me have a night out after forever. Love u loads. #ting (sic)."

In the photos uploaded by the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress, she was seen posing with Sussanne, and actresses Sonali Bendre and Celina Jaitly.

Preity was seen wearing a white sharara dress with golden embellishments on the occasion. She completed her look with some light makeup, open hair, and huge jhumkas.

Prior to this, Preity had a mini 'Dil Hai Tumharaa' reunion with Arjun Rampal during the special screening of "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge" in Mumbai.

As the two co-stars were seen catching up, Preity praised Arjun and the makers of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", calling the movie worth watching.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app,“Watched Dhurandhar 2 last night & all I wanna say is 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.' Direction, acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is mindblowing.”

“The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same,” the 'Veer Zaara' actress added.

Lauding the cast, she shared, "@ranveersingh You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @actormaddy you know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest that goes for the entire cast. @therakeshbedi what timing, @duttsanjay what swag, so much sweetness & sincerity @saraarjunn & last but not the least @rampal72 you have hit it out of the park again.”