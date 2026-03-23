Five Regions Of Ukraine Face New Power Outages Due To Enemy Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

"As a result of drone attacks on energy infrastructure and artillery shelling in frontline regions, there are new power outages as of this morning in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. Where security conditions currently permit, emergency repair work has already begun. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all users as quickly as possible," the statement reads.

Due to the consequences of previous massive Russian attacks on the energy sector, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. today, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly blackout schedules for all categories of users will be implemented in all regions of Ukraine.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, electricity consumption was 1.4% lower than on the previous weekday, Friday, March 20. The reason is clear weather in most regions of Ukraine. This enables the efficient operation of residential solar power plants and a corresponding reduction in energy consumption from the general grid.

Yesterday, March 22, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the peak from the previous Sunday, March 15.

Residents report interruptions in electricity and water supply on left bank of Kyiv due to power grid

Also, Ukrenergo urges Ukrainians to use electricity wisely. "Given the weather conditions, it is advisable to shift peak electricity consumption to the hours when solar power plants operate most efficiently from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please do not turn on several high-power electrical appliances at the same time in the evening from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.," advises the power system operator.

As reported by Ukrinform, a shipment of power equipment from the IAEA has arrived in Ukraine for Mykolaivoblenergo JSC, which will help restore the power grid following Russian attacks.