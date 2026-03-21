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Energy Minister Reviews Power Grid Readiness During Eid Holiday


2026-03-21 03:04:24
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 21 (Petra)-- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, reviewed the readiness of the electrical system during a visit on Saturday to the National Control Center, as part of efforts to monitor operations during Eid holiday.
During the visit, Al-Kharabsheh, accompanied by Director General of the National Electric Power Company, Sufian Al-Batayneh, was briefed on the operation of monitoring and control systems, electricity load levels, and emergency response plans.
The minister stressed the importance of maintaining the highest levels of preparedness to ensure the continuous and reliable supply of electricity, particularly under current conditions.
He also commended the dedication and efforts of staff across various work sites, praising their commitment and sense of responsibility in carrying out their national duty, especially during the holiday period, to guarantee uninterrupted service.

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Jordan News Agency

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