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Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon Murder Dozens Amid Rising Regional Violence
(MENAFN) At least three people were killed and four others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Kounin in Nabatieh governorate, as stated by reports.
Israeli planes also targeted the towns of Deir Aames, Upper Nabatieh, Srifa, and Hasbaya in southern Lebanon, according to officials.
The strikes are part of ongoing Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, which began after a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,072 people have been killed and 2,966 injured in Israeli attacks since then.
This escalation coincides with a broader US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths since February 28. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, stating that these attacks are targeting US military assets.
Israeli planes also targeted the towns of Deir Aames, Upper Nabatieh, Srifa, and Hasbaya in southern Lebanon, according to officials.
The strikes are part of ongoing Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, which began after a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,072 people have been killed and 2,966 injured in Israeli attacks since then.
This escalation coincides with a broader US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths since February 28. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, stating that these attacks are targeting US military assets.
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