MENAFN - Market Press Release) WholeClear Introduces Updated PST to MBOX Converter for Bulk Outlook Data Conversion March 20, 2026 2:08 am - WholeClear, a top company that makes data management tools, has announced the release of its new PST to MBOX Converter. The improvements include faster processing, improved data integrity, and better support for large PST files.

WholeClear, a top company that makes data management tools, is happy to announce the release of its new PST to MBOX Converter. This tool makes it quick and easy to convert Outlook PST files to MBOX format. If you need to convert a large amount of data from Microsoft Outlook to email clients that support the MBOX format, including Thunderbird, Apple Mail, and others, this software is excellent.

The new version includes many great features that make the conversion process faster, safer, and easier to use. This revised utility makes it easy for small businesses, IT professionals, and individual users to convert a lot of Outlook data at once. The improvements include faster processing, improved data integrity, and better support for large PST files.

The new PST to MBOX Converter has these important features:

1. Bulk Conversion: Easily convert multiple PST files at once, saving you time and effort.

2. User-Friendly Interface: The tool is easy for both novices and experts to use thanks to its simple design.

3. Preserved Data Integrity: This ensures that folder structures, emails, and attachments are preserved during the conversion.

4. Safe and Secure: The software includes robust security features to protect your data during the conversion process.

5. Compatible with all versions of Microsoft Outlook, so you can switch to a new version without any problems.

CEO's Statement

"WholeClear's CEO remarked, "We are offering this new edition of our PST to MBOX Converter." "At WholeClear, we always try to make products that not only fix common problems but also make the user experience better overall. Based on direct input from our users, we added new capabilities in this version. We are confident it will make converting Outlook data easier, faster, and more efficient.

About WholeClear

WholeClear is a well-known and reputable company in the data management field. They are known for making cutting-edge software that helps users manage and convert their data safely and quickly. It is known for providing reliable, high-performance tools for organizations and individuals worldwide. They emphasize making their tools easy to use, powerful, and having great user service.

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