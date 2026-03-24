National Bank Of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) Posted Its Third Consecutive Year Of Record Results Surpassing The AED 1.2 Billion Net Profit Milestone For The First Time In Our History To Deliver A Cash Dividend Of 20% Of Share Capital

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) NBF held its Annual General Assembly Meeting (AGAM) today at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, where shareholders approved the Chairman's and Directors' Reports, and the Internal Shari'ah Supervision Committee Report for NBF Islamic, the Islamic banking window of NBF. The bank's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 were discussed and approved.

The bank's shareholders also approved the distribution of profits equivalent to 20% (AED 516.1 million) of share capital in the form of cash dividends.

The shareholders confirmed the appointment and remuneration of the bank's external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) for the year 2026.

Additionally, the bank's Board of Directors were elected for the next three years and remuneration proposal for its members was also approved. Two new Independent Non-Executive Board members were appointed and elected by the shareholders, to ensure the composition of the Board remains in line with Corporate Governance regulations.

Also, the shareholders ratified appointment of the Internal Shari'a Supervision Committee Trainee member, Mr. Abdel Aziz Al Kamali for NBF Islamic, the Islamic Banking Window of National Bank of Fujairah PJSC, being considered and approved for the next three years and fix his remuneration, upon recommendation by the Board of Directors.

In addition, through a special resolution, the shareholders approved the amendments and restatements in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Bank, and authorized the Board of Directors of the Bank to take all necessary actions for amendments and restatements and other terms and conditions that do not contradict the provisions of the Commercial Companies Law and to seek any and all approvals from all the relevant competent regulatory authorities required in this connection.

Also, the shareholders approved the issuance of non-convertible additional tier 1 (AT1) capital securities of USD ($) 350 million [AED 1.286 billion] for the purposes of strengthening the Bank's capital base and authorized the Board of Directors to take all necessary actions to determine the timing, amount, offering mechanism, transaction structure and other terms and conditions after obtaining approvals required from the relevant competent regulatory authorities.

H.H. Shaikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Bin Hamad AlSharqi, Chairman said:

“We are proud of NBF's performance in 2025, a year defined by exceptional growth, strategic clarity, and the laying of foundations for a far-reaching transformation under our renewed strategy. In an environment shaped by global uncertainty, shifting trade dynamics, and rapid technological change, NBF advanced with confidence and discipline.

On behalf of the Board, I was pleased to recommend a dividend distribution of profits of 20% of the paid-up capital in the form of cash dividends.

We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to our Board of Directors, leadership team, all NBF colleagues, for their continued hard work and dedication. Together, we are creating a future-ready institution defined by trust, innovation, and exceptional value.”

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Deputy Chairperson said:

“NBF made another extraordinary step forward in 2025, as we once again delivered a performance that reflects not only our strategic discipline but also the enduring resilience of our franchise. The results speak for themselves: another year of record achievements, strengthened market positioning, and meaningful progress across every part of our business.

Looking ahead to 2026, we remain committed to focusing on our customers' needs in an evolving operating environment, with confidence in our ability to deliver sustained growth and stronger returns.”

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.