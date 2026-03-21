QFA Announces National Team Squad For March Training Camp Ahead Of 2026 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) on Friday announced the senior national team squad for the upcoming March training camp, as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 32-player squad called up by Spanish head coach Julen Lopetegui includes four goalkeepers: Meshaal Barsham, Mahmoud Abunada, Shehab Al Laithi, and Salah Zakaria.

The outfield players named to the squad are: Ahmed Al Ganehi, Ahmed Al Rawi, Anas Abdessalam, Ahmed Fatehi, Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior, Ayoub Al Alawi, Ahmed Al Hassan, Al Hashmi Al Hussein, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al Rawi, Hassan Al Haydos, Almoez Ali, Neil Mason, Assim Madibo, Khaled Ali, Issa Laye, Karim Boudiaf, Mohammed Khaled, Mohammed Al Mannai, Lucas Mendes, Mubarak Shanan, Marwan Sherif, Mostafa Tarek, Homam Al Amin, Yusuf Abdurisag, and Mohammed Waad.

The upcoming camp serves as preparation for the 2026 World Cup finals. The draw has placed the Qatari national team in Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland, and the winner of the first European playoff path.