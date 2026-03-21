IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's First Training Session With CSK In Chennai Goes Viral (WATCH)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has officially joined the Chennai Super Kings squad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, or Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on Thursday, March 19. Samson arrived in Chennai on Thursday and headed straight to Chepauk Stadium, where he joined new CSK teammates.

The 31-year-old, who played a crucial role in Team India's T20 World Cup title defence, was traded by the Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the mini IPL auction last year. Sanju Samson's arrival at the CSK sparked a massive buzz among fans, not only because of his popularity, but also because he has been seen as a successor to MS Dhoni as a wicketkeeper-batter.

The Chennai Super Kings will be Samson's third IPL franchise after having played for the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and he will aim to establish himself as a key player in CSK's lineup for IPL 2026.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson's Interaction During CSK Training Session Goes Viral (WATCH)

Samson's First Training Session with CSK Goes Viral

Upon his arrival in Chennai, Sanju Samson didn't waste any time as he joined the other players of the CSK squad to mark his first training session with the team since his signing through a trade deal with the Rajasthan Royals. Samson wasn't part of the CSK's pre-season training camp in Himachal Pradesh as he had been spending time with his family after the T20 World Cup commitments.

In a video posted by CSK on its YouTube channel, the Kerala cricketer was seen introducing himself to a few CSK teammates and shared a warm interaction with veteran MS Dhoni and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad while watching other teammates batting in the nets. Then, Sanju Samson had a warm-up session by running laps on the practice pitch, with the guidance of strength and conditioning coach Greg King.

Following his first training session, Samson interacted with the fans, who were in attendance during the CSK's open practice session, and gave autographs and clicked selfies before heading off to the dressing room, marking a smooth first day with his new franchise.

Sanju Samson was reportedly traded to Chennai Super Kings for INR 18 Crore, the fee making him one of the most expensive buys through a trade deal in IPL history, underlining the CSK's intention to bolster the batting line-up in their quest for the record-breaking sixth IPL triumph.

Why Sanju Samson's Move a Major Boost for CSK?

Samson is coming off fresh after his match-winning performances in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he was India's highest run-getter with 321 runs and earned Player of the Tournament for his performance in the knockout stages of the tournament. The 31-year-old batter is expected to add depth and firepower to CSK's batting lineup as the team aims to return to the playoffs and chase their sixth IPL title.

Given his years of leadership experience, having led the Rajasthan Royals for five seasons, Samson is expected to provide valuable mentorship and guidance to young CSK players, helping to strengthen the team's overall strategy and on-field decision-making throughout the IPL 2026 season.

Additionally, MS Dhoni approaches his farewell season in the upcoming IPL 2026, and Sanju Samson is expected to be a crucial part of CSK's succession plan, gradually taking on leadership responsibilities and preparing to step up as a future team leader. The move ensures a smooth generational shift for the franchises.

Sanju Samson is the 14th leading run-getter of the IPL, amassing 4704 runs, including 3 and 26 fifties, at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 139.04 in 177 matches.

Also Read: 'Knee Looks Bad': Ex-CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Limp Raises Injury Concerns Ahead of IPL 2026 (WATCH)