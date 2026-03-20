Cora Systems Named Premier Sponsor At Spring 2026 Integrated Program Management Forum

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Aerospace & defense program managers can meet the Cora team at the NDIA IPMF, March 24-26, Hyatt Regency Dulles, Herndon, Virginia

Cora Systems, a provider of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) software for aerospace and defense, has joined the Spring 2026 Integrated Program Management Forum (IPMF) as a premier sponsor. The event runs March 24-26 at the Hyatt Regency Dulles in Herndon, Virginia, bringing together program managers, PMO leaders, and federal government stakeholders to address the operational demands of large-scale defense program execution.

About the Spring 2026 NDIA IPMF

The NDIA Integrated Program Management Forum is the premier annual gathering for program management professionals in the defense industrial base and federal government. The 2026 forum centers on three core themes:

Advancing transparency across defense program portfolios

Improving operational efficiency through integrated data

Shaping the future of large-scale program execution

Why Cora Systems at NDIA IPMF 2026

Defense program managers face a persistent problem: critical data lives across disconnected tools. Scheduling sits in one system, cost tracking in another, EVM reporting in a third. The manual reconciliation that follows consumes time, introduces error, and delays the decisions that keep programs on track.

Cora replaces that fragmented approach with a single, enterprise-wide platform that connects scheduling, cost, resource management, and compliance in one place. The result: program teams spend less time managing data and more time acting on it.

Key capabilities Cora will demonstrate at NDIA 2026

Single Integrated Platform

Cora provides a unified ecosystem linking EVM, risk, change management, and reporting. The Cora team will be demonstrating how to eliminate data silos and reduce overhead with a single source of truth.

Earned Value Management

Cora delivers the defense sector's first unified scheduling solution with total cost and schedule integration. There are no sync delays, no imports, no exports.

Integrated Master Scheduling

Advanced Scheduling Intelligence provides automated integrity checks, critical path analysis, and full task type modeling. Vertical and horizontal traceability connects requirements directly to CLINs, giving program managers a complete view of every milestone.

IPMDAR reporting

Cora integrates directly with Primavera P6 and Microsoft Project, removing manual rework from the reporting cycle and supporting 14-point and IPMDAR compliance standards.

Who should book a meeting with the Cora team

Cora's team will be available throughout the three-day forum for one-to-one meetings. The sessions are designed for:



PMO directors and program managers responsible for EVM compliance on US DoD contracts

Government contractors currently using legacy project management tools and evaluating alternatives

Heads of capital projects or engineering seeking to consolidate disparate scheduling and cost tools Transformation and strategy execution leaders building the case for a single PPM platform

Event details at a glance



Event: Spring 2026 NDIA Integrated Program Management Forum

Dates: March 24-26, 2026

Location: Hyatt Regency Dulles, Herndon, Virginia

Cora's role: Premier Sponsor Book a meeting

About Cora Systems

The Cora platform delivers strategic portfolio and project management software that provides the power of predictability to organizations so they can successfully plan and manage projects – profitably. With offices in the US, UK and Ireland, we work with customers in more than 50 different countries to give them complete control and governance on projects worth over $100 billion. With the Cora platform, everything customers do and make gets delivered on time and on budget, thanks to our seamless integration of schedules, forecasting, resources and financial controls. See: corasystems.