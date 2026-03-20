DELPHX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED UNIT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“”), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 18, 2026 issuing 4,360,000 units (the“Units”) at a subscription price of C$0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$218,000 (“the Offering”). Each Unit consists of one common share (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08, for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

DelphX intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering in connection with working capital/corporate overhead.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by US Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit

(718) 509- 2160

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.