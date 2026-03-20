Katrine L. Wallace
- Epidemiologist, University of Illinois Chicago
Dr. Wallace holds a PhD in Epidemiology and also has professional experience in science communication, infectious disease and cancer epidemiology, epidemiological research methods, and biostatistics.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Wallace served as a member of several international science communication initiatives, such as "Team Halo" (United Nations), and Project FIDES (World Health Organization). She was also recognized by the UK government as a "Vaccine Luminary" science communicator at the 2021 G7 Vaccine Confidence Summit.
Due to her advocacy work combatting health misinformation on social media, she has been featured as an opinion contributor and has been interviewed or profiled in several mainstream media outlets such as: BBC, MSNBC, CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Bloomberg, and NPR.Experience
- 2013–present Epidemiologist, University of Illinois Chicago
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