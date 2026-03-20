President: 228 Ukrainian Military Experts Serving In Middle East

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in response to questions from journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We already have 228 of our experts in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and we are also working with Kuwait and Jordan,” he said.

The president decided not to disclose details of the Ukrainian experts' mission.

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“We are working; we are on the ground. Local air defense specialists are at a fairly high level, but they work more with ballistics. As for small-scale air defense-how to counter massive 'Shahed' strikes-no one else has such experience besides us,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine has received requests from the U.S. side for expert support for their military regarding two areas in the Middle East.

Photo: OP