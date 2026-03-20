403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eufy Unveils Next-Generation Professional Security Solutions At ISC West 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the next evolution of the IOT brand, which will focus on commercial/corporate grade security solutions, complete with professional installation and monitoring.
eufy will showcase its latest professional-grade security solutions at ISC West 2026 (booth #27109), the premier physical security trade show in the United States. The company will demonstrate groundbreaking products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of security professionals, integrators, and commercial clients.
E10 ExpertSecure System
eufy's flagship E10 ExpertSecure System represents the next evolution in professional security installations. Designed specifically for the installer/integrator market, the E10 delivers enterprise-grade protection with the simplicity and reliability that security professionals demand.
Key Features:
.Professional-grade system architecture for complex installations
.Advanced AI-powered threat detection and analytics
.Scalable design supporting multi-property deployments
.Expert installation and support services included
eufy POE NVR System
The eufy POE NVR System brings professional network video recording to a new level, combining POE technology with advanced NVR storage and management capabilities. This solution is ideal for businesses, property managers, and security professionals requiring centralized surveillance management.
Key Features:
.Power over Ethernet (POE) technology – single cable for power and data
.Network Video Recorder (NVR) for 24/7 local recording and storage
.Support for multiple high-resolution cameras
.Remote access and management capabilities
.Advanced playback and search functions
.No monthly subscription fees for local storage
Professional Video Alarm System for Businesses
eufy also enpowers businesses and organizations of all sizes with proactive detection and comprehensive security-powered by AI and backed by live monitoring experts.
Key Features:
.24/7 professional monitoring with live experts
.Uninterrupted video security with 4G and power backup
.Seamless Wi-Fi and PoE connectivity
.Integration with eufy AI Core for large-model computing
.Customizable solution for SMB
.Scalable and easy I\installation
.Supports multiple network technologies such as 4G LTE, Wi‐Fi, and other wireless standards, ensuring reliable performance across diverse business scenarios.
eufy Partner App
This expansion of the brand also includes the development of the eufy Partner App. This solution offers a comprehensive mobile platform for fast, efficient partner onboarding, fully integrated device management, and transparent revenue oversight, empowering security installers with a professional, efficient, and data‐driven service tool.
"These solutions bridge the gap between consumer convenience and professional-grade security," said John Fabian, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for eufy. "We've engineered these systems specifically for security installers, helping reduce installation time while delivering dependable, high performance solutions their customers can trust, ultimately minimizing costly truck rolls. Eufy is excited to bring these powerful, innovative solutions to ISC West."
If you are attending ISC West 2026 and are interested in a live demonstration of eufy's professional security solutions at booth #27109, please email Emeline or Brett using the contact information below.
Media Contacts:
Emeline Bonnefoy
...
Brett White
...
If you are interested in more information about becoming a business partner with eufy, please email Silvia using the contact information below.
Business Partner Contact:
Silvia Zhang
...
About eufy
eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to igniting possibilities through ultimate innovation. Today, the company is harnessing AI and robotics to deliver category-defining products in charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio-video. Its family of brands includes Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, eufyMake and soundcore. For more information, visit anker-in.
eufy will showcase its latest professional-grade security solutions at ISC West 2026 (booth #27109), the premier physical security trade show in the United States. The company will demonstrate groundbreaking products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of security professionals, integrators, and commercial clients.
E10 ExpertSecure System
eufy's flagship E10 ExpertSecure System represents the next evolution in professional security installations. Designed specifically for the installer/integrator market, the E10 delivers enterprise-grade protection with the simplicity and reliability that security professionals demand.
Key Features:
.Professional-grade system architecture for complex installations
.Advanced AI-powered threat detection and analytics
.Scalable design supporting multi-property deployments
.Expert installation and support services included
eufy POE NVR System
The eufy POE NVR System brings professional network video recording to a new level, combining POE technology with advanced NVR storage and management capabilities. This solution is ideal for businesses, property managers, and security professionals requiring centralized surveillance management.
Key Features:
.Power over Ethernet (POE) technology – single cable for power and data
.Network Video Recorder (NVR) for 24/7 local recording and storage
.Support for multiple high-resolution cameras
.Remote access and management capabilities
.Advanced playback and search functions
.No monthly subscription fees for local storage
Professional Video Alarm System for Businesses
eufy also enpowers businesses and organizations of all sizes with proactive detection and comprehensive security-powered by AI and backed by live monitoring experts.
Key Features:
.24/7 professional monitoring with live experts
.Uninterrupted video security with 4G and power backup
.Seamless Wi-Fi and PoE connectivity
.Integration with eufy AI Core for large-model computing
.Customizable solution for SMB
.Scalable and easy I\installation
.Supports multiple network technologies such as 4G LTE, Wi‐Fi, and other wireless standards, ensuring reliable performance across diverse business scenarios.
eufy Partner App
This expansion of the brand also includes the development of the eufy Partner App. This solution offers a comprehensive mobile platform for fast, efficient partner onboarding, fully integrated device management, and transparent revenue oversight, empowering security installers with a professional, efficient, and data‐driven service tool.
"These solutions bridge the gap between consumer convenience and professional-grade security," said John Fabian, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for eufy. "We've engineered these systems specifically for security installers, helping reduce installation time while delivering dependable, high performance solutions their customers can trust, ultimately minimizing costly truck rolls. Eufy is excited to bring these powerful, innovative solutions to ISC West."
If you are attending ISC West 2026 and are interested in a live demonstration of eufy's professional security solutions at booth #27109, please email Emeline or Brett using the contact information below.
Media Contacts:
Emeline Bonnefoy
...
Brett White
...
If you are interested in more information about becoming a business partner with eufy, please email Silvia using the contact information below.
Business Partner Contact:
Silvia Zhang
...
About eufy
eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to igniting possibilities through ultimate innovation. Today, the company is harnessing AI and robotics to deliver category-defining products in charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio-video. Its family of brands includes Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, eufyMake and soundcore. For more information, visit anker-in.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment