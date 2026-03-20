Quote Of The Day By John Maynard Keynes: 'The Political Problem Of Mankind Is...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “The political problem of mankind is to combine three things: economic efficiency, social justice and individual liberty.” ― John Maynard Keynes

LiveMint's quote of the day is by John Maynard Keynes, the man who arguably saved 20th-century capitalism.

He didn't see economic efficiency, social justice, and individual liberty as mutually exclusive options on a menu - He saw them as the three legs of a stool. If one is shorter than the others, the whole structure of civilisation topples over.

Today, as we navigate a world of AI-driven displacement, widening wealth gaps, and debates over the role of the state, Keynes' "political problem" is more than a quote-it is our daily headline.

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To understand why this is the "ultimate problem," we have to look at why these three forces are constantly in tension.

Economic Efficiency: Efficiency is about output. It's about ensuring that resources-labour, capital, and technology -are used in a way that creates maximum value. Without efficiency, a nation stagnates.

There is no surplus to fund schools, no incentive to innovate, and no growth to lift the next generation. For Keynes, efficiency was the prerequisite for a comfortable life. Social Justice: Efficiency alone is cold. A hyper-efficient market might decide that an elderly worker is "inefficient" or that a disabled citizen is a "cost."

Social justice is the moral imperative to ensure that the fruits of efficiency are shared. It's the belief that a society is only as strong as its most vulnerable member. Without justice, efficiency leads to revolution. Individual Liberty: This is the "soul" of the trio. Liberty is the right to choose your path, speak your mind, and own the results of your labour.

Keynes was a staunch defender of the individual. He understood that if you sacrifice liberty for the sake of efficiency (as in authoritarian capitalism) or for the sake of justice (as in radical collectivism), you eventually lose the creative spark that makes the other two possible.

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In 2026, the "Keynesian Puzzle" feels harder to solve than ever. Each pillar is under siege by modern realities:

Efficiency vs. The Planet: We have become so efficient at producing goods that we are straining the Earth's biosphere. Can we have "Green Efficiency"? Justice vs. Technology: As AI takes over cognitive tasks, the gap between those who own the algorithms and those who serve them grows. How do we ensure "Digital Justice"? Liberty vs. Security: In an age of global crises-from pandemics to cyberwar-the temptation to trade individual liberty for state-provided security is at an all-time high.

Keynes' genius was recognising that the state's role is to be the balancer. The government shouldn't run the economy (that kills efficiency), but it should manage the "macro" environment to ensure that no single pillar crushes the others.

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Here's how this "Impossible Trinity" can be applied to our lives and careers in the modern world:

In business: Don't just look at the bottom line, efficiency. Ask if your growth is inclusive, justice, and if your workplace empowers people rather than micromanaging them, liberty. In governance: Policy should never be "one-size-fits-all." A policy that boosts the GDP but erodes the middle class or silences dissent is a failure in the long run. In personal life: We often face this in our own time management. We want to be hyper-productive, efficient, give back to our community, Justice, and still have the freedom to pursue our hobbies, liberty. The goal isn't to pick one; it's to find the "sweet spot" where they coexist.

John Maynard Keynes isn't offering a magic wand with his words. He is offering a framework for perpetual negotiation. He knew that we would never "solve" the problem once and for all. Instead, every generation must recalibrate the scales.

The“political problem of mankind” is a reminder that a perfect society isn't a destination-it's a continuous act of balancing the engine, the guardrails, and the driver. When we lose sight of one, we risk losing them all.

About John Maynard Keynes: The Architect of Modernity

John Maynard Keynes (1883–1946) was a British economist whose ideas fundamentally changed the theory and practice of macroeconomics. During the Great Depression, he challenged the era's economic orthodoxy, arguing that government spending was necessary to stimulate demand and pull economies out of a slump.

His work led to the creation of the "mixed economy," which defines most modern democracies today.