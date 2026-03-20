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Cote D'ivoire PM Meets Qatar's Envoy

Cote D'ivoire PM Meets Qatar's Envoy


2026-03-20 06:01:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire H E Robert Beugre Mambe met with Ambassador of Qatar to the country H E Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri. The two sides reviewed relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation.

MENAFN20032026000063011010ID1110887075



The Peninsula

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