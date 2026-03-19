Gold Plummets More Than Dh33 In A Single Day Before Eid

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In a massive fall for the yellow metal, gold prices dropped more than Dh33 in a single day on Thursday, as a combination of logistical disruptions and global market pressures reshaped the bullion landscape just a day before Eid Al Fitr.<\/p>

The price of 24-karat gold was Dh584.5 per gram when markets opened on Thursday morning before sliding down to Dh554.25 by the time markets closed in the evening. It was a sharp decline from the Dh609 per gram level recorded earlier this week.<\/p>

The price of 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K stood at Dh513.25, Dh492.25, Dh421.75 and Dh329, respectively. This comes sharp on the heels of the US Federal Reserve\u2019s decision on interest rates on Wednesday and as the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, which entered its 20th day, continued to disrupt markets worldwide.<\/p>