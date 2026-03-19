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Athabasca, Cannabix, Cardinal At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.03. Wednesday, Alvopetro raises dividend by 20% to $0.12
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.71. Monday, Athabasca announced the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of the Corporation's normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 46,976,750 common shares during the 12-month period commencing March 18, 2026 and ending March 17, 2027.
Cannabix Technologies Inc. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 91 cents. Thursday, Cannabix announced the first commercial sales of its Marijuana Breath Test products into the construction industry. The products were sold to a major construction company located in the Pacific Northwest through an authorized reseller.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.79. Wednesday, Baytex rose 0.9% on volume of 11,421,338 shares
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $10.96. Friday, Cardinal reported GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $129.5M
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $69.86. Natural Resources rose 1.3% Thursday, on volume of 5,158,797 shares
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $34.40. Wednesday, Cenovus rose 1.0% on volume of 926,042 shares
Fokus Mining Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 25 cents. Fokus rose 0.0% to $0.25 on volume of 3,532,000 shares
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.64. Last week, Hemisphere Energy declared 0.03 special dividend
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $177.30. Thursday, Imperial rose 1.2% on volume of 123,784 shares
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $38.00. Tuesday, IPCO rose 4.1% on volume of 422,050 shares
Journey Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.43. Last week, Journey announced announce its financial results for the twelve month ending December 31, 2025. The company net income of $25.9 million for 2025. On a basic, weighted average per share basis, this amounted to $0.39 and $0.38 on a diluted basis.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.50. Kelt is expected to report $0.05 for Q4 2025
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 95 cents. In fiscal 2026, Logan delivered record quarterly average production of 15,241 BOE per day (39% liquids), up 60% from 9,526 BOE per day (32% liquids) in the fourth quarter of 2024. Annual average production of 13,088 BOE per day (39% liquids) in 2025 increased 55% from 8,447 BOE per day (34% liquids) in the prior year.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $78.73. Thursday, Ovintiv rose 1.3% on volume of 49,622 shares
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.71. Monday, Athabasca announced the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of the Corporation's normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 46,976,750 common shares during the 12-month period commencing March 18, 2026 and ending March 17, 2027.
Cannabix Technologies Inc. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 91 cents. Thursday, Cannabix announced the first commercial sales of its Marijuana Breath Test products into the construction industry. The products were sold to a major construction company located in the Pacific Northwest through an authorized reseller.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.79. Wednesday, Baytex rose 0.9% on volume of 11,421,338 shares
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $10.96. Friday, Cardinal reported GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $129.5M
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $69.86. Natural Resources rose 1.3% Thursday, on volume of 5,158,797 shares
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $34.40. Wednesday, Cenovus rose 1.0% on volume of 926,042 shares
Fokus Mining Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 25 cents. Fokus rose 0.0% to $0.25 on volume of 3,532,000 shares
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.64. Last week, Hemisphere Energy declared 0.03 special dividend
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $177.30. Thursday, Imperial rose 1.2% on volume of 123,784 shares
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $38.00. Tuesday, IPCO rose 4.1% on volume of 422,050 shares
Journey Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.43. Last week, Journey announced announce its financial results for the twelve month ending December 31, 2025. The company net income of $25.9 million for 2025. On a basic, weighted average per share basis, this amounted to $0.39 and $0.38 on a diluted basis.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.50. Kelt is expected to report $0.05 for Q4 2025
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 95 cents. In fiscal 2026, Logan delivered record quarterly average production of 15,241 BOE per day (39% liquids), up 60% from 9,526 BOE per day (32% liquids) in the fourth quarter of 2024. Annual average production of 13,088 BOE per day (39% liquids) in 2025 increased 55% from 8,447 BOE per day (34% liquids) in the prior year.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $78.73. Thursday, Ovintiv rose 1.3% on volume of 49,622 shares
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