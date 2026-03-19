Cardano Nears Protocol 11 Hard Fork With Key Node Release Imminent

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cardano advances toward its protocol 11 upgrade, with a key node release expected within days. The network continues structured preparations for the van Rossem hard fork. Developers now focus on testing, integration, and performance validation across the ecosystem.

Node Release Drives Upgrade Timeline

Cardano plans to release Node 10.7.0 as a critical step toward the protocol 11 upgrade. This version follows the earlier 10.6.2 release, which began the preparation phase. The upcoming release introduces features beyond hard fork readiness.

Moreover, developers expect Node 10.7.0 to trigger wider ecosystem upgrades across tools and services. Teams will integrate the node into existing infrastructure and begin coordinated testing efforts. This process ensures compatibility before any major network transition.

However, performance results will determine the next steps in the rollout sequence. Additional minor updates may follow if testing reveals areas needing refinement. This staged approach helps maintain network stability during the transition.

Testing Phase Expands Across Ecosystem

Cardano 's ecosystem will begin integration testing once the new node version becomes available. Developers aim to validate performance, stability, and compatibility across various applications. This phase plays a central role in preparing for the hard fork.

Besides node integration, supporting tools such as DBSync will align with the new version. The updated DBSync release will match Node 10.7.0 without introducing serialization changes. This decision reduces the risk of disruptions for hardware wallet users.

Meanwhile, prerelease versions allow developers to test new features in controlled environments. These tests provide early feedback and highlight potential issues before broader deployment. Consequently, the network can address concerns before reaching mainnet activation.

Protocol 11 Introduces New Capabilities

Protocol version 11 will introduce several new Plutus built-in functions to enhance smart contract performance. These additions include array types, modular exponentiation, and multi-scalar cryptographic operations. Each feature aims to improve efficiency and expand developer capabilities.

Furthermore, the upgrade will refine ledger rules while maintaining compatibility with existing contracts. The changes avoid altering transaction structures, which simplifies adoption across the ecosystem. This approach reduces the need for extensive modifications by developers.

SanchoNet has already upgraded to support these new built-ins for testing purposes. Additionally, smart contract tools such as Scalus now support the updated functionality. These preparations ensure developers can experiment before the main network transition.

Intra-Era Upgrade Minimizes Disruption

The van Rossem upgrade represents a small intra-era change rather than a major structural shift. It focuses on performance improvements and added functionality without disrupting existing operations. This design allows smoother adoption across the network.

Moreover, the upgrade enhances cryptographic capabilities while maintaining system consistency. Developers gain access to more efficient tools without needing to rebuild deployed applications. This balance supports innovation while preserving stability.

Consequently, Cardano positions protocol 11 as a measured upgrade with targeted benefits. The network strengthens performance and expands functionality without introducing major risks. This strategy reflects a controlled and incremental development approach.

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