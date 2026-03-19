Assam Polls: Congress Releases Third List Of 22, 87 Candidates Named

The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 22 candidates, bringing the total announced so far to 87 out of the 126 seats Assam Assembly polls on April 9. The list contains several experienced faces like Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, Pradip Sarkar and Abdur Rahim Ahmed. The counting of votes will be done on May 4.

Congress' Second List of Candidates

Earlier on Saturday, the party released its second list of candidates for the upcoming 2026 Assam state polls, announcing 23 names. The Congress said that 15 constituencies, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur, have been left for alliance partners. In the 2nd list, the party has fielded former MP Abdul Khaleque from Mandia.

Among other candidates, Kartik Chandra Ray has been named from Golakganj, Wazed Ali Choudhury from Birsing Jarua, Amrit Badsha from Bilasipara and Mohibur Rohman from Mankachar.

Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam will contest from Goalpara East, while Kishor Kumar Brahma has been nominated from Dudhnoi (ST). Nurul Islam has been fielded from Srijangram, Rakibuddin Ahmed from Chamaria and Pranjit Choudhury from Rangia. Kishore Kumar Baruah will contest from Dimoria (SC), while Santanu Borah has been named the candidate from New Guwahati.

The party has also announced Rijumoni Talukdar from Mangaldai, Jhilli Choudhury from Hojai, Batash Urang from Dhekiajuli and Kartik Chandra Kurmi from Rangapara. Dr Sankar Jyoti Kutum will contest from Gohpur, while Sailen Sonowal has been fielded from Dhemaji (ST). Further, Devid Phukan will contest from Tinsukia, Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong, Sagorika Bora from Dergaon and Dhrubjyoti Purkayastha from Dholai (SC). Aminur Rashid Choudhury has been nominated from Karimganj South.

Political Landscape and 2021 Recap

Earlier, on March 3, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced its first list of 42 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)

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