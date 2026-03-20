Amir Receives Eid Al Fitr Well-Wishers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received this morning a host of well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr at Lusail Palace.

After the Eid prayer, His Highness received HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers, Undersecretaries, members of the Shura Council, and citizens.

Amir performs Eid Al Fitr prayer Amir expresses wishes of a blessed Eid for Qatar, its people and residents

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HH the Personal Representative of HH The Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and ministers attended the reception.