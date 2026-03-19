Doval-US Envoy Meeting Routine, Covered Bilateral Issues: India

India said on Thursday that discussions between the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor were routine diplomatic engagements covering bilateral issues.

Addressing a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such interactions take place regularly between the two sides. "These are normal conversations that keep happening. Both sides discussed issues of bilateral importance. All the issues that are in the gamut of the bilateral arena are discussed in these issues," Jaiswal said.

India's Stance on West Asia Conflict

He also said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in touch with several of his counterparts in the Gulf as tensions continued in the West Asia. "External Affairs Minister has spoken to his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates. He has been speaking to several other foreign ministers, including in the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] and in West Asia, and they have exchanged perspectives on the developments that are happening there," Jaiswal said.

He added that India has consistently emphasised the need for diplomacy to resolve the conflict. "You know our position where we stand on the West Asia conflict, and we have been reiterating that there should be an early end to this conflict, keeping in mind that the best way forward is to take the path of dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

PM Modi's Diplomatic Outreach

Jaiswal also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in contact with several global leaders regarding the ongoing conflict. "We have been talking to all sides. Today, our Prime Minister also spoke to the Sultan of Oman. He also spoke to the President of France and the Prime Minister of Malaysia. So global leaders have been talking to each other. Our Prime Minister has been talking to each other, emphasising how we look at the situation and what our priority is, how we should go forward," he added.

On BRICS and SCO Membership

Regarding issues related to BRICS, he said, "BRICS membership and SCO membership are two different categories. So if you look at who the members are, you will get an answer as to why we are having issues with developing a consensus in that regard." (ANI)

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