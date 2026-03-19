MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HTX Opens Trading for CFG (Centrifuge)

March 19, 2026 12:16 PM EDT | Source: HTX

Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of CFG (Centrifuge) on March 19. CFG/USDT spot trading and CFG/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

Centrifuge is a decentralized asset finance protocol that aims to bring efficiency, liquidity, and composability to on-chain asset management. As one of the largest tokenization platforms, it connects traditional capital markets to on-chain rails, enabling asset managers, fintechs, and DeFi protocols to launch compliant tokenized funds with ease.

CFG is the native token of the Centrifuge ecosystem, which can be used for staking, paying transaction fees and governance participation.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square. For further inquiries, please contact ....

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Source: HTX