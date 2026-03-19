MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nowigence Unveils AI Infrastructure Growth Strategy Ahead of Planned NASDAQ Listing

March 19, 2026 2:26 PM EDT | Source: Nowigence Inc

Albany, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Nowigence Inc. (OTC Pink: NOWGD) today announced its strategy to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global market for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and software, combining sustainable data center development with proprietary AI platforms designed for enterprise-scale deployment.

Mr. Anoop Bhatia, CEO, recently stated that "enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to deploy AI systems that directly power business operations. As AI becomes mission-critical, organizations are prioritizing reliability, governance, performance, and predictable operating costs."

To support its strategy, Nowigence plans to acquire and redevelop its first defunct energy plant site as a flagship AI data center. The facility will be powered by on-site, cost-efficient energy generation using proprietary organic waste-to-energy technology developed by a sister company. The data center will host the company's proprietary software-including Tagion AI, Nowg AI, and ResearchWork-and provide scalable, affordable infrastructure to enterprise customers through a B2B2C model.

About Nowigence:

Nowigence Inc. is a leading AIaaS provider delivering enterprise-ready AI solutions with high performance, reliability, and security. We offer no-code platforms for rapid AI deployment, seamless integration, and scalable infrastructure supported by data centers and skilled staffing for data management, model development, and operations. Our sustainable sites generate energy from organic waste to power data centers and smart agriculture systems. Solutions include Nowg AI (code automation and workflow orchestration), ResearchWork AI (idea extraction and topic modeling), Tagion AI (data labeling, hosting, and call centers), and Agri AI (IoT-driven farm optimization).

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Source: Nowigence Inc