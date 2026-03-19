Azercell And National Paralympic Committee Visit Children's Home No. 3

Azercell continues to support children in need of special care as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts. Ahead of the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, representatives of Azercell, together with the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan and Paralympic athletes, visited children deprived of parental care.

The visit took place at Children's Home No. 3, a social care institution operating under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Reflecting Azercell's commitment to promoting inclusive values, the visit created a warm and engaging atmosphere. Paralympic champions shared their personal journeys, inspiring the children to believe in themselves and pursue their goals with confidence. The event concluded with the presentation of holiday gifts.

Supporting vulnerable members of society remains a key priority for Azercell. Through a wide range of social initiatives, the company contributes to the holistic development of children, helping them grow socially, intellectually, and physically.

Since 2014, Azercell has supported the Children's Paralympic Movement. Over the years, this partnership has helped expand the reach of the Children's Paralympic Games, enabling hundreds of children across the country to take their first steps in sport.