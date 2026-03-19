Hungary Holds Firm On Ukraine Loan As EU Leaders Debate Unblocking Funds Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The discussion took place during a meeting of the European Council in Brussels earlier in the day, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, citing informed sources in Brussels.

European Council President António Costa stressed that all EU leaders must honor commitments made at the December 2025 summit, when all 27 member states agreed to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan to cover two-thirds of its financial needs for 2026-2027.

According to sources, most leaders supported Costa's position. However, Orbán, who spoke twice during the discussion, reiterated that he would not back any EU-level decisions benefiting Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine is restored. The transit was halted after a Russian strike on the Druzhba pipeline on January 27, 2026.

Following the roughly 90-minute discussion, during which most participants spoke, EU leaders held a videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

One source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that despite the summit's broad agenda, primarily focused on boosting EU competitiveness, leaders may still return to the issue of unlocking the loan for Ukraine.

While no breakthrough was achieved, the source noted that the discussion was essential, as it marked the first formal gathering of EU leaders since Hungary's government effectively blocked the loan at the technical level.

Hungary had prevented the formal launch of the loan at the last moment by opposing amendments to the EU's multiannual financial framework at the level of member states' ambassadors in the COREPER II format, which requires unanimous approval by all 27 EU member states.

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Earlier in the day, Orbán told journalists he would not support decisions in Ukraine's interest until oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline resumes.

Meanwhile, several EU leaders ahead of the summit reiterated the need to uphold political commitments made during the December 2025 European Council meeting.