Russians Deploy Marine Brigade To Huliaipole Sector, Massing Troops And Equipment Spox Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The situation in four southern sectors of the front is difficult, but without drastic changes... The enemy continues assaults, shelling, and airstrikes," Voloshyn said.

According to the spokesperson, more than 15 combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day in the Prydniprovske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Oleksandrivka sectors. Ukrainian units are actively conducting reconnaissance, detecting and destroying enemy infiltration groups.

"The 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation has been redeployed to the Huliaipole sector," he reported.

Voloshyn reminded that this brigade had already participated in assault operations in the Varvarivka and Pryluky areas, suffering losses. According to intelligence, the 55th Marine Division will be deployed to the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, with reinforcements drawn from the reserves of the 5th Army.

In addition, Russia will deploy another marine grouping and up to 250 units of weapons and equipment.

"The enemy is trying to amass forces and means in the areas where they conduct active assaults, but our units are holding firm and destroying the enemy," the spokesperson assured.

He also noted that Russian attacks northwest and south of Huliaipole, in Zaliznychne, Myrne, and Charivne, have so far not brought success to the enemy. Ukrainian forces control positions in the towns, ensuring logistics and ammunition supply.

Russia stepping up attempts to gain foothold in Dnipro River island zone – military

As Ukrinform reported, on March 18, there were 235 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

Photo provided by Vladyslav Voloshyn