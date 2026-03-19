Russians Carry Out Nearly 30 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning
In the Nikopol District, attacks hit the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 54-year-old woman was injured in the shelling and will receive outpatient treatment. A lyceum, private homes, apartment buildings, and an outbuilding were also damaged.Read also: Russian drones strike community in Sumy region, leaving two killed, one injured
In the Synelnykove District, Russian forces struck the Mezhova community, damaging a fire station.
As previously reported, during the night of March 19, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove, Nikopol, and Kryvyi Rih districts with drones, injuring two people.
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