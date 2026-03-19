Russians Carry Out Nearly 30 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to UKrinform, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram.

In the Nikopol District, attacks hit the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 54-year-old woman was injured in the shelling and will receive outpatient treatment. A lyceum, private homes, apartment buildings, and an outbuilding were also damaged.

Russian drones strike community in Sumy region, leaving two killed, one injured

In the Synelnykove District, Russian forces struck the Mezhova community, damaging a fire station.

As previously reported, during the night of March 19, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove, Nikopol, and Kryvyi Rih districts with drones, injuring two people.