Ecominsights Expands Platform To Serve Amazon Agencies, Private Equity Firms, And Market Researchers With New Intelligence Suite

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"Ecominsights"Ecominsights has launched an expanded Amazon market intelligence platform tailored to agencies, private equity firms, market researchers, brands, and retailers. The SaaS platform consolidates fragmented marketplace data across millions of Amazon products, brands, and sellers into a unified analytics environment. Features include revenue analysis, keyword tracking, competitor benchmarking, and market share estimation.

WASHINGTON - March 19, 2026 - Ecominsights (ecominsights), a SaaS-based Amazon market intelligence platform, today announced the release of expanded customer-focused capabilities designed to serve a broader range of professionals who depend on Amazon marketplace data. The update extends the platform's reach beyond individual sellers and brands to include Amazon agencies, private equity and venture capital investors, market research firms, and retail distributors; customer segments that have historically lacked access to structured, actionable Amazon intelligence.

The Amazon marketplace generates an estimated $600 billion in annual gross merchandise volume, yet the data underpinning it has long been fragmented, inconsistently aggregated, and difficult to interpret at scale. Sellers and brands routinely make pricing, inventory, and launch decisions with limited visibility into competitive dynamics. Agencies lack standardized tools to benchmark client performance or identify whitespace opportunities across categories. Investors evaluating Amazon-native brands have had to rely on approximations or anecdotal evidence when conducting due diligence on revenue trajectories, market share, and category health.

Ecominsights addresses this gap by aggregating and structuring marketplace data across millions of Amazon products, brands, and sellers into a unified analytics environment. The platform's latest release introduces purpose-built modules and workflow configurations tailored to each of the customer segments it serves. Agencies can now manage multi-client analytics from a single interface, tracking revenue trends, keyword performance, and competitive positioning across accounts. Investors gain access to structured data sets that support financial due diligence, including historical revenue estimation, brand growth trajectories, and category share analysis.

The platform's core capabilities include granular product and seller revenue analytics, keyword and search trend monitoring, competitor benchmarking, market share estimation by category, and gap analysis tools designed to surface unmet demand. These features are now accessible through role-specific dashboards that reflect the distinct objectives of brands, agencies, retailers, distributors, and financial analysts. Ecominsights delivers this intelligence through a cloud-native SaaS infrastructure, enabling real-time data refreshes and scalable access without the operational burden of proprietary data pipelines.

“The Amazon marketplace has matured into a critical channel for brands, a primary sourcing environment for retailers, and an increasingly important asset class for investors. What has lagged behind that growth is the infrastructure for understanding it. Ecominsights was built to close that gap - giving every type of stakeholder a clear, data-driven picture of what is happening in the markets that matter to them.”

- Founder & CEO, Ecominsights

The expansion of Ecominsights' customer focus reflects broader trends reshaping the e-commerce analytics sector. Private equity interest in Amazon-native brands has grown substantially over the past several years, driving demand for systematic approaches to marketplace diligence. Meanwhile, the proliferation of third-party sellers and the increasing complexity of Amazon's advertising and fulfillment ecosystem have elevated the value of agencies that specialize in platform management; agencies that, in turn, require more sophisticated tooling to serve their clients at scale. Market research firms, long reliant on panel-based or survey-driven methodologies, are increasingly augmenting their coverage with transactional marketplace data to deliver more current and granular category insights.

By consolidating these use cases within a single platform, Ecominsights positions itself as a shared intelligence layer across the Amazon ecosystem. The approach reduces the overhead of managing multiple point solutions and creates a consistent data foundation that can support cross-functional decisions; from product development and pricing strategy to portfolio acquisition and category entry. The platform's focus on transparency and data accessibility is intended to reduce uncertainty at each stage of the decision-making process, regardless of the professional context in which it is applied.

Ecominsights intends to continue expanding its platform capabilities in response to the evolving needs of Amazon marketplace participants. Future development priorities include deeper international marketplace coverage, enhanced brand-level financial modeling tools, and expanded access for institutional data consumers.

Additional information on the platform's customer-specific capabilities is available at rel="nofollow" href="" ecominsights/who-we-serv.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights is a SaaS-based Amazon market intelligence platform that provides data-driven visibility into the Amazon marketplace across millions of products, brands, and sellers. The platform serves Amazon sellers, consumer brands, retail buyers, e-commerce agencies, private equity firms, and market researchers with tools for revenue analysis, competitive benchmarking, keyword intelligence, and market share assessment. Ecominsights is designed to bring transparency and analytical structure to a marketplace that has historically been difficult to monitor at scale.

More information is available at