'Wild Summer' Doesn't Work For Every Family How Y Camps Offer A Realistic Alternative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent media coverage has celebrated the idea of a“Wild Summer,” encouraging families to let children roam free and unstructured throughout summer break. But for many families, this concept is out of reach. Parents who work full-time or have limited resources simply cannot provide a fully unstructured summer experience.

Summer camp experts say the solution lies in structured summer programs that combine fun, exploration, and social connection. Camp programs, like the ones run by YMCAs across the country, provide children with the joys of a“wild summer” - adventure, creativity, and friendship - while ensuring safety, guidance, and accessibility for working families.

“A truly wild summer isn't just about free play,” said Laura Mahan, Director of Overnight Camp Strategy at YMCA of the USA.“It's about discovery, challenge, and connection. Summer camp give kids freedom to explore, but within a framework that ensures they're safe, engaged, and growing.”

YMCA summer camps offer:



Outdoor and indoor activities that foster creativity, confidence, and curiosity

Structured schedules that allow families to plan reliably Opportunities for children to build social skills, teamwork, and resilience



Unlike the“Wild Summer” trend, YMCA camps are designed to include all families, not just those who can afford to take time off or supervise children throughout the day. By offering programs that are both structured and fun, camps ensure every child experiences a summer full of adventure, learning, and lasting friendships.

“Our camps are the kind of summer where kids can try new things, meet new friends, and make memories that last a lifetime,” added Mahan.“And parents can feel confident that their children are safe, supported, and thriving.”

YMCA locations nationwide are preparing for another summer filled with outdoor exploration, skill-building, and community engagement - proving that structure and adventure can coexist, and that a truly“wild” summer is one that works for every child.

For more information on YMCA summer camps, visit ymca/camp.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at.

Ashley Rubenstein

YMCA of the USA

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