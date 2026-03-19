Grand Rapids Housing Market Outperforms National Trends As Midwest Leads U.S.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- While national home price growth has slowed to 1.3% year-over-year and multiple Sun Belt markets have entered negative territory, the Grand Rapids housing market continues to demonstrate steady, fundamentals-driven resilience. The Midwest has emerged as the nation's strongest-performing region, with average year-over-year price growth of 3.56% - more than triple the national rate - according to data from Cotality.

Grand Rapids sits at the center of that trend. The median sale price locally has reached approximately $282,000–$305,000 depending on the data source, reflecting 3.6–4.4% appreciation. Housing inventory sits below one month of supply, and homes in competitive suburbs like East Grand Rapids and Rockford are regularly receiving multiple offers within the first week of listing.

"The national narrative right now is about a market that's stalling, but that's not what we're seeing on the ground here," said Holden Richardson, a Grand Rapids real estate agent with 616 Realty. "We have critically low inventory, steady demand from both local buyers and people migrating in from higher-cost metros, and over a billion dollars in active downtown development. The fundamentals aren't just holding - they're strengthening."

The contrast with other regions is stark. Florida home values have declined 2.36%, Colorado is down 1.31%, and Utah has dropped 1.11%. Meanwhile, Realtor has named Grand Rapids one of its "refuge markets" for 2026, where buyers are migrating from larger, more expensive metros in search of affordability and stability. Redfin data shows Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. among the top metros sending buyers to Grand Rapids.

Institutional investment reinforces the trajectory. Grand Rapids recorded $949.3 million in permitted construction value in 2025 - the highest in city history and the fifth consecutive year of growth. The $795.8 million Fulton & Market riverfront project will add 670 housing units, a luxury hotel, and nearly 38,000 square feet of retail. Collectively, over $1.2 billion in downtown development is actively reshaping the city's skyline.

"For buyers, the opportunity is in the value proposition," said Richardson. "You're buying into a market with strong appreciation, massive infrastructure investment, and a cost of living that's roughly 8% below the national average. That combination is increasingly rare in 2026."

The national median home price stands at approximately $374,900, making Grand Rapids 25–35% more affordable while delivering meaningfully stronger appreciation. With Zillow projecting an additional 3.2% growth through late 2026, the market shows no signs of the correction that some higher-cost metros are already experiencing.

About Holden Richardson

Holden Richardson is a Grand Rapids, Michigan real estate agent with 616 Realty, specializing in residential real estate across the Greater Grand Rapids metro including East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, Rockford, and Ada. For more information, visit holdengr.