Fewer Deaths, More Injuries Recorded On Swiss Roads
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Strassenverkehr fordert 2025 weniger Tote und mehr Verletzte
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The number of fatalities among car occupants fell to an all-time low. A total of 59 people died (-22). In the case of e-bikes, 586 people were seriously injured, which corresponds to an increase of 53 people in this category.
According to the roads office, 15 to 17-year-old motorbike riders are particularly affected: in this age group, 11 people were killed and 154 seriously injured last year. The roads office is therefore working on new preventive measures, such as adjustments to training or an increase in the minimum permissible age for operating a motorbike.More More Swiss oddities Penalties and peculiarities of the Swiss Highway Code
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