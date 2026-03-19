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Fewer Deaths, More Injuries Recorded On Swiss Roads

Fewer Deaths, More Injuries Recorded On Swiss Roads


2026-03-19 02:09:19
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In 2025, 214 people lost their lives on Swiss roads, 36 fewer than in the previous year. At the same time, the number of people seriously injured increased by 143 to 3,935, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) said on Thursday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Fewer deaths, more injuries recorded on Swiss roads This content was published on March 19, 2026 - 12:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Strassenverkehr fordert 2025 weniger Tote und mehr Verletzte Original Read more: Strassenverkehr fordert 2025 weniger Tote und mehr Verl

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The number of fatalities among car occupants fell to an all-time low. A total of 59 people died (-22). In the case of e-bikes, 586 people were seriously injured, which corresponds to an increase of 53 people in this category.

According to the roads office, 15 to 17-year-old motorbike riders are particularly affected: in this age group, 11 people were killed and 154 seriously injured last year. The roads office is therefore working on new preventive measures, such as adjustments to training or an increase in the minimum permissible age for operating a motorbike.

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