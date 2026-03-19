DongCheng / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DCK Showcases Expanded Professional Power Tool and Outdoor Power Equipment Portfolio at EISENWARENMESSE 2026, Strengthening European Market Commitment

19.03.2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COLOGNE, Germany, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCK Tools, a professional power tool brand of Dongcheng, made a strong appearance at EISENWARENMESSE – International Hardware Fair Cologne 2026, presenting its latest innovations and an expanded product portfolio. Featuring both advanced professional power tools and a comprehensive lineup of outdoor power equipment, the company highlighted its growing capabilities as a full-scenario solutions provider while reinforcing its strategic commitment to the European market.



At the March 3–6 event, DCK highlighted its latest innovations and technological advancements in professional power tools, underscoring its continued innovation and growing capabilities in the professional-grade segment. The showcase featured power tools across 20V and 40V battery platforms and outdoor equipment on 20V and 58V battery platforms, with cross-platform compatibility designed to improve system efficiency and reduce the need for multiple battery configurations across devices, enabling more efficient and convenient operations across a wide range of applications. DCK also introduced a comprehensive portfolio of outdoor power equipment, including lawn and garden tools, robotic lawn mowers, and zero-turn riding lawn mowers. The integrated display demonstrated the brand's transition from single-product offerings to a cohesive, all-scenario product ecosystem, combining professional tools with intelligent outdoor solutions to address evolving user needs. "Our participation at this year's exhibition represents a key milestone in strengthening our long-term commitment to the European market," said Stella Su, Marketing Manager for Europe & North America at DCK. "As one of the most influential trade fairs in the hardware industry, EISENWARENMESSE provides a valuable platform for us to connect with key stakeholders across Europe. As we return for our second appearance at the event, we continue to deepen our regional presence and further strengthen our market development in Europe," Su added. During the exhibition, on-site demonstrations and hands-on experiences at the DCK booth enabled closer interaction with distributors, partners, and professional users across the region. Strong positive feedback was received from professional users, particularly regarding the products' powerful performance, long-lasting durability, cross-platform battery compatibility, and ergonomic design. Through these engagements, the company gained valuable firsthand insights from end users, which will help inform future product development and refine its market strategies. Looking ahead, DCK will continue to advance its integrated product ecosystem, delivering professional-grade solutions that combine performance, reliability, and user-centric design to meet evolving market needs across Europe. For more information, please visit:



Photo -

Photo -



View original content: 19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

