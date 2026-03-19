Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh Launches Centre Of Excellence In Smart Healthcare To Strengthen UP State Vision In AI Hosts National Symposium On“AI In Governance”

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, the country's first private AI-augmented multidisciplinary university located in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, has taken a significant step in the healthcare sector by officially launching the Centre of Excellence in Smart Healthcare to support and strengthen the UP-state vision of AI in healthcare.

Chandigarh University Senior Management & Dr. Rahul K. Singh, CEO, Innovation Cell, along with others inaugurating the Smart Healthcare Centre of Excellence at Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare and former IPS officer Aseem Arun also joined the event virtually and appreciated Chandigarh University, UP's efforts in the field of AI, as well as the establishment of the Smart Healthcare Centre of Excellence. The CoE will be led by Dr. Thipendra P Singh, Professor of AI and Pro Vice Chancellor, CU UP.

On the occasion, AI Ethics Training Program was launched by the university. The AI Ethics Program was launched in collaboration with upGrad under CU UP's AI literacy initiative, reinforcing its commitment to responsible and inclusive AI adoption. Through this program, Chandigarh University, UP, will train 1.50 lakh youth from Uttar Pradesh in the next five years for the responsible use of AI. The state-of-the-art CoE will be powered by the advanced AI space at CU UP with computing power of 168 GB GPU memory of by NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture.

The short-term goals of the Centre of Excellence in Smart Healthcare will be Research collaboration with hospitals to validate models, research projects and research publications. The CoE will also assist five AI startups in the next two years.

The CoE will focus on emerging areas such as medical imaging and diagnostics-including X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, along with predictive analytics, precision medicine, and large healthcare datasets, promoting technology-led research and innovation in healthcare services. By integrating advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and other emerging computing tools, the center aims to enable smarter, more efficient, and accessible healthcare solutions.

The centre of excellence will promote collaboration with healthcare providers, hospitals and other stakeholders to integrate AI-driven solutions into existing healthcare systems and workflows, while advancing research, education and training in the field of smart healthcare.

The university also hosted a one-day national symposium on the theme“AI in Governance: Policy, Practice and People-Centric Transformation.” The symposium aimed to deliberate on the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping modern governance systems and enhancing citizen-centric public services.

Two panel discussions on 'AI Use Cases in Government: From Vision to Implementation' and 'Roadmap for AI-Enabled Governance' were held where experts from industry and academia brainstormed on the theme.

Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, is also working towards creating new opportunities in AI-driven governance and healthcare in the state. The university plans to introduce training programs, certification courses, and executive education initiatives related to AI and digital governance for government officials, which will encourage the adoption of emerging technologies in public administration. The initiative will also provide students with opportunities to address real-world governance challenges through AI-based governance projects, internships, hackathons, and policy labs. The university aims to develop its campus as a testing ground for AI-driven solutions in emerging areas such as smart city management, healthcare governance, and digital public services.

The event was attended by the Chief Guest Amitabh Tewari, Head of Tata Consultancy Services (Lucknow and Indore); Special Guest Rahul Kumar Singh, CEO of the Innovation Cell at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences. The program was also attended by leading experts from academia and industry, including Sandeep Joshi, Regional Head at TCS; Dr. Mansaf Alam, Professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, among others.

The Chief guest, Amitabh Tewari said,“The emergence of Chandigarh University in Uttar Pradesh is a significant step towards building a strong education-led innovation ecosystem. As seen in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, robust academic institutions play a critical role in driving industry growth. With its world-class infrastructure and focus on AI and innovation, CU-UP has the potential to become a key growth hub, fostering entrepreneurship, creating intellectual property, and contributing meaningfully to India's vision of a developed nation.”

Special Guest, Dr. Rahul K Singh said, "In today's era, AI is largely driven by data, and when it comes to healthcare, the responsibility becomes even more critical. The initiative by Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, to establish a Centre of Excellence for Smart Healthcare is truly commendable. It is essential that AI solutions reaching patients are clinically validated, safe, and led by doctors. Incubation centers, especially in Uttar Pradesh, play a key role in supporting startups with the right data and guidance to build innovative and reliable solutions.

At the same time, ethical AI and data protection have become highly important, especially with evolving regulations that emphasize responsible data usage. Such symposiums provide a valuable platform where engineers, doctors, management professionals, and policymakers come together to discuss the responsible and impactful use of AI in healthcare."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Thipendra P Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said,“Today, both healthcare and governance sectors are undergoing a major technological transformation, and artificial intelligence has emerged as a key driver of this change. The establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Smart Healthcare at Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to make healthcare services more accessible, efficient, and impactful for society. The centre will promote research and innovation in areas such as medical imaging, AI-driven diagnostics, healthcare data analytics, and predictive healthcare. It will not only enable our students to learn advanced technologies but also empower them to develop solutions to real-world healthcare challenges.

I am confident that this initiative will further strengthen the Uttar Pradesh Government's vision of smart healthcare and technology-driven governance. Our objective is not merely to award degrees. In the age of artificial intelligence, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, aims to play the role of a thought leader while nurturing future leaders who can develop innovative solutions for society, industry, and public systems. As the country's first AI-augmented private university, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is building an ecosystem where education, research, and industry converge to create the next generation of health-tech innovators, policy experts, and technology leaders. I firmly believe that in the coming years, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as a major hub for AI and innovation.”

“Moving forward in this direction, today we have launched the AI Ethics Training Program. Initiated in collaboration with Upgrad, this special program aims to train over 150,000 youth across the country in the responsible and ethical use of AI over the next five years, while also playing a significant role in enhancing AI literacy,” he added.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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