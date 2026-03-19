Art Dubai Postpones 20Th Edition As Iran War Rages On

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Dubai Postpones 20th Anniversary Fair to May as Conflict in Iran Disrupts Flights and Art Freight

Art Dubai's 20th edition, a milestone for one of the Middle East's longest-running art fairs, has been pushed back by a month as escalating conflict in Iran continues to destabilize travel and shipping across the region.

The fair, which had been set to open to VIPs on April 15, will now take place May 14 to 17 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Organizers said the event will remain in person, but will be reconfigured into what they described as a“more focused and flexible format,” with additional details expected in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson said the postponement was made“after very careful consideration” and following discussions with stakeholders.“We believe it remains important to create space for artists, galleries and audiences to come together at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The delay comes after weeks of intensifying violence that has complicated the practical mechanics of staging an international fair: flights have been grounded, freight has stalled, and galleries have begun reassessing whether participation is feasible. Around 120 exhibitors from more than 35 countries were originally expected for the anniversary edition, though some international galleries had already stepped back before the postponement was announced.

Among them is 193 Gallery, based in Paris. Founder César Levy said the gallery will not participate this year.“Unfortunately we will have to wait until 2027,” he wrote in an email.“I'm sad for all my friends in the region. I really hope things get better for everyone soon. Business is secondary at this moment.”

Other dealers have also put plans on hold. London's Vigo Gallery and Dirimart, which operates in Istanbul and London, paused their booth commitments, according to a Financial Times report earlier this week.

Beyond the immediate safety concerns, the fair's postponement underscores how quickly geopolitical instability can constrict the art market's infrastructure. Art fairs depend on a tight choreography: collectors and advisors arriving on schedule, artworks clearing customs, and specialized handlers moving crates through airports and bonded warehouses. When those systems seize up, participation becomes a risk calculation.

Jared Muscato, director of commercial operations at the New York–based art logistics firm Dietl International Services, said in an email that“art freight has not been moving in or out of the Middle East since the war began.” Even where some flights have resumed, he added, freight capacity remains limited.“Art and art buyers will have a difficult time getting to Dubai this year,” he said.

Air travel remains uncertain. KLM, British Airways, and Cathay Pacific are among the international carriers that have suspended commercial flights to the Gulf, with pauses extending from the end of April into mid-May.

The conflict has continued for three weeks since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28, killing the country's supreme leader. Tehran had previously warned it would target U.S. military sites if attacked and has since launched strikes in nine countries, though most have reportedly been intercepted. As of publication, reported casualties included 1,444 dead in Iran, at least 18 in Israel, 13 U.S. soldiers, and 21 people killed in Gulf states.

Whether conditions will stabilize enough by mid-May for galleries, collectors, and shippers to move with confidence remains unclear. For Art Dubai, the revised schedule and promised flexibility appear designed to preserve the fair's convening power while acknowledging that, this year, the region's cultural calendar is being written alongside events far beyond the walls of Madinat Jumeirah.