MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda to Expand Motorcycle Production Capacity in India by Adding New Motorcycle Production Line to its Second Plant

TOKYO, Mar 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), the Honda motorcycle production and sales subsidiary in India, will add a third production line to its second plant (Tapukara, Alwar district, Rajasthan) in India. The new line is scheduled to become operational in 2028, with annual production capacity of 670,000 units, bringing the total capacity of the second plant to 2.01 million units.











HMSI Second Plant Motorcycle production line in HMSI Second Plant

The second plant of HMSI began motorcycle production in July 2011, with an initial production capacity of 600,000 units, which was doubled to 1.2 million units in March 2012. Furthermore, since 2023, the second plant has been introducing new technologies in stages to automate machining processes and further increase the overall production efficiency. As a result, the second plant currently has annual production capacity of 1.3 million units. HMSI continues to introduce new technologies with a plan to increase annual production capacity of its second plant to 1.34 million units before the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

In order to accommodate the continuous growth and diversification of motorcycle demand in India, HMSI will invest approximately 15 billion rupees to acquire 74,000 m2 of land adjacent to its second plant to build a third production line. The new line will be designed to be flexible to produce total 670,000 units of 125cc and 160cc scooters and light motorcycles combined. The addition of this new line will create 2,000 new jobs and increase the total production capacity of the second plant to 2.01 million units.

In addition to building a third line at the second plant, HMSI is planning to further increase production capacity of other HMSI plants. When the plans are completed, overall HMSI annual production capacity will increase from the current 6.25 million units to 8 million units by 2028.

Comments by Tsutsumu Otani, HMSI President & CEO

“The motorcycle market in India has been growing steadily alongside the country's economic growth. In order to fulfill the expectorations and trust of customers in India and all around the world, Honda remains committed to strengthening our system and capability to supply our products to the market. Through this additional investment in our second plant, we will continue to offer compelling products and services, which will bring greater joy to our customers.”

About Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

Established

August 1999 (Operation began May 2001)

Head Office

IMT Manesar, Gurugram District, Haryana State

Capital

3.1 billion rupees

Investment ratio

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: 97%

Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: 3%

Representative

Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO

Business scope

Motorcycle manufacturing and sales

Production capacity

- First plant (Manesar, Gurgaon district, Haryana): 380,000 units/year

- Second plant (Tapukara, Alwar district, Rajasthan):1.3 million units/year

- Third plant (Narasapura, Bangalore district, Karnataka): 2.6 million units/year

- Fourth plant (Vithalapur, Ahmedabad district, Gujarat):1.97 million units/year

Production models

Gasoline (ICE): Activa, Activa125, Dio110, Dio125, Shine100, Livo, Shine125, SP125, CB125 Hornet, Unicorn, SP160, Hornet2.0, NX200, CB350, CB350 H'ness, CB350RS, NAVi, CB100, Dream110, CB125F, X Blade, CB200X, NX190, CB TWISTER 300, GB350

Electric (EV): ACTIVA e:, QC1

Employment

Approximately 24,000 associates

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Motorsports