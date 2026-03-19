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King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With Palestinian President

King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With Palestinian President


2026-03-19 02:02:52
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Thursday, exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The two leaders discussed the importance of stepping up Arab efforts to achieve comprehensive de-escalation in the region.
His Majesty warned of the dangers of the current escalation being used as a pretext to impose new facts on the ground in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, emphasising the need for Al Aqsa Mosque to be open to worshippers.

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Jordan News Agency

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