403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With Palestinian President
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Thursday, exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The two leaders discussed the importance of stepping up Arab efforts to achieve comprehensive de-escalation in the region.
His Majesty warned of the dangers of the current escalation being used as a pretext to impose new facts on the ground in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, emphasising the need for Al Aqsa Mosque to be open to worshippers.
Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Thursday, exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The two leaders discussed the importance of stepping up Arab efforts to achieve comprehensive de-escalation in the region.
His Majesty warned of the dangers of the current escalation being used as a pretext to impose new facts on the ground in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, emphasising the need for Al Aqsa Mosque to be open to worshippers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment