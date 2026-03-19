King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With Palestinian President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Thursday, exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.The two leaders discussed the importance of stepping up Arab efforts to achieve comprehensive de-escalation in the region.His Majesty warned of the dangers of the current escalation being used as a pretext to impose new facts on the ground in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, emphasising the need for Al Aqsa Mosque to be open to worshippers.