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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Consultative Ministerial Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of The Group Of Arab And Islamic Countries On Iranian Aggression
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the Consultative Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Group of Arab and Islamic Countries on Iranian Aggression, which was held in Riyadh meeting was also attended by foreign ministers and representatives of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the sisterly United Arab Emirates, the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, the sisterly State of Kuwait, the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt meeting, convened by Saudi Arabia to discuss Iranian escalation and enhance regional coordination to protect the region's stability, strongly condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks, deeming them a violation of sovereignty and international law. It held Iran fully responsible for the losses, calling for an immediate and unconditional cessation of aggression and adherence to Security Council resolutions meeting also stressed the danger of supporting militias and destabilizing security, and that Iran must work seriously to reconsider its wrong calculations, and that its continued violation of the principles of good neighborliness and the sovereignty of states will have dire consequences for it first and foremost, and for the security of the region, and will cost it dearly, casting a shadow on its relations with the countries and peoples of the region, who will not stand idly by in the face of threats to their capabilities.
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