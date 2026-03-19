Carnival Corporation Expands Shore Power Commitment

MENAFN - 3BL) Investment reflects company's shared commitment to reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions and noise in port communities

MIAMI, March 19, 2026 /3BL/ - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, is advancing its commitment to shore power infrastructure as construction progresses on a major electrification project in Whittier, Alaska, roughly 90 minutes southeast of Anchorage.

Developed in partnership with the State of Alaska, Chugach Electric Association and Carnival Corporation, the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal Electrification Project will enable ships from two of the company's world-class cruise lines – Holland America Line and Princess Cruises – to shut down engines while in port and operate on electricity from the local grid. The project includes electrical system upgrades, the installation of voltage step-down equipment near the cruise dock, and shore power connections to support EV charging.

Construction on the Whittier project began in 2023 with $12 million in combined funding from the State of Alaska, Holland America Line and Chugach Electric Association. Key equipment, including transformers and capacitor banks, has been delivered, and infrastructure work is progressing toward completion in 2027.

“Shore power remains an essential part of our decarbonization strategy as we pursue net zero greenhouse gas emissions from our ship operations by 2050,” said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president for Princess and Holland America's Alaska operations.“Alaska's natural beauty is central to our guests' experience, and this infrastructure investment demonstrates our shared commitment to protecting the environments we visit. It also reaffirms a partnership that dates back more than two decades to when we pioneered the cruise industry's first shore power project with Juneau."

Building on Two Decades of Industry Leadership

Carnival Corporation first adopted shore power in the cruise industry over 20 years ago. In 2001, Princess Cruises partnered with the City and Borough of Juneau to electrify Franklin Dock, creating the world's first shore power-equipped cruise terminal.

Today, Carnival Corporation leads the industry with 74% of its fleet fully equipped to use shore power technology when available. In fact, nearly half of the company's cruise lines have 100% shore-power-capable fleets, with plans to install additional shore-power connections fleetwide over the next several years.

Pioneering Shore Power Expansion Across Markets and Brands

The Whittier project marks the latest in a series of shore power milestones as Carnival Corporation continues to work closely with port partners globally to prioritize the expansion of this technology worldwide. Most recently, the company's AIDA Cruises brand became the first to plug into landside electrical power in Rotterdam and Copenhagen, which marked the 13th and 14th cruise ports in Europe where the company's ships use shore power.

In the U.S., Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Conquest marked the first cruise ship to connect to new shore power infrastructure at PortMiami in 2024, which became the first major cruise port on the U.S. eastern seaboard offering shore power connections at five cruise berths. The company also recently celebrated 20 years of plugging into landside electrical power in Seattle where its Princess Cruises brand was the first to connect, underscoring its long-standing partnership with the Port of Seattle.

How Shore Power Works

Shore power allows cruise operators to switch off ship engines while in port and connect to the local electric grid to power onboard systems and equipment. Using shore power can reduce total emissions by up to 100%, depending on the energy source mix.

Carnival Corporation is committed to connecting to shoreside electricity in port when it is available and operationally feasible. It's one of many emission-reduction technologies Carnival Corporation uses as part of its overall decarbonization strategy and pursuit of net-zero GHG emissions from ship operations by 2050. Thanks to the aggressive ongoing actions taken to date throughout the fleet, Carnival Corporation is producing approximately 15% less total greenhouse gas emissions today than its peak historical year (2011), despite increasing capacity by roughly 38% since then.

For more information on Carnival Corporation's long-term sustainability vision and progress, visit impact

This release may include claims related to our greenhouse gas emissions reductions, goals, initiatives, accomplishments, and progress reports. Supporting data for such greenhouse gas emissions claims, including data verification information, is published in our Sustainability Reports on carnivalcorp/impact on an annual basis.

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About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

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To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our positive impact worldwide on people and the planet, go to /impact/.

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