Haqqani Vows Afghanistan Won't Bow To Any Threat Or Pressure

Haqqani emphasised that they would not bow to any pressure and would stand against any threats if necessary.

Addressing the gathering, he urged people to focus on resolving their personal issues in light of the current situation.

He called on the public to improve their individual conduct, noting that this would help them overcome difficult conditions.

According to him, if people address their own shortcomings, even oppressive systems would not be able to dominate them.

Haqqani also stated that Afghans, despite limited resources, had defeated major world powers due to their strong faith, adding that this achievement had inspired other oppressed nations around the world.

Referring to the current situation, he encouraged people not to lose determination, saying that strong resolve would help them overcome challenges.

He reassured the public, stating,“People should not worry. This is not a major problem, and the system is committed to providing facilities for the public as much as possible.”

He urged people to avoid panic and reject ethnic or linguistic divisions, instead placing their faith in Islam and trust in God.

kk/sa