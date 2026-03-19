Hyderabad Police Set Up Special Unit To Check Food Adulteration

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) Hyderabad Police have established food adulteration surveillance team to strengthen food safety enforcement and regulatory action.

The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) under the leadership of Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, will work in close coordination with Food Safety officers.

The unit was inaugurated by Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, on Thursday, marking the launch of a dedicated, intelligence-driven mechanism to combat food adulteration.

H-FAST comprises 28 personnel, including Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and supporting staff, focusing on surveillance, detection, and prosecution of offences related to unsafe food.

According to a press note from the Police Commissioner's office, the team will conduct raids in close coordination with Food Safety officers, ensuring effective enforcement through strong cooperation and seamless coordination.

A dedicated toll-free number 8712661212 has been established for the public to report instances of food adulteration and unsafe food practices. Citizens can also reach out through the official social media platforms of H-FAST to share information and complaints, enabling quicker response and wider public participation.

Officials emphasized that food adulteration is a serious offence posing a threat to public health. A zero-tolerance approach will be followed, and stringent legal action will be taken against offenders. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and actively report any suspicious food-related activities.

The unit has been established a day after two incidents in which police busted adulterated pickle manufacturing unit and raided six stores for selling adulterated paneer and dairy products.

The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, Khairtabad Zone Team in coordination with Food Security officer, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, raided six wholesale and retail stores near Ganj Bazar, Secunderabad and arrested six accused.

According to police, these establishment were allegedly engaged in the procuring and selling of adulterated/in-hygienic paneer and other dairy products in bulk quantity from the unknown source and selling to Food Catering services, hotels and needy customers.

In another case, Kulsumpura Police, busted an illegal and unhygienic pickle manufacturing unit in Jiyaguda. Two individuals were apprehended for preparing and selling adulterated pickles without a valid license.