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GROUP BNP PARIBAS: Release Of The English Version Of The Universal Registration Document And Annual Financial Report 2025


2026-03-19 01:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

RELEASE OF THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 19 March 2026

BNP Paribas announces the publication of the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2025.

The Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2025 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 19 March 2026 and is listed under n° D.26-0113.

It includes:

  • the Annual financial report 2025;
  • the corporate governance report; and
  • Information on the fees of statutory auditors.

The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address and on the AMF website.

Attachment

  • Release of the English version of the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report 2025

MENAFN19032026004107003653ID1110884331



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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