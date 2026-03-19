GROUP BNP PARIBAS: Release Of The English Version Of The Universal Registration Document And Annual Financial Report 2025
RELEASE OF THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 19 March 2026
BNP Paribas announces the publication of the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2025.
The Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2025 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 19 March 2026 and is listed under n° D.26-0113.
It includes:
- the Annual financial report 2025; the corporate governance report; and Information on the fees of statutory auditors.
The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address and on the AMF website.
Attachment
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Release of the English version of the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report 2025
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