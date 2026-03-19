Next-Level Creators, Top Media Leaders, Storytelling Legends And AI Step Into The Spotlight As 2026 NAB Show Unveils Latest Speakers, Sessions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Markiplier, Sir Roger Deakins and CNN's John Berman Anchor a Program Showcasing AI, Streaming and the Evolution of Media and Entertainment

Washington, D.C., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C.- The

Bringing together new voices and master storytellers, the Show spans digital-native creators like

Together, the newly announced sessions reflect the forces transforming how content is produced, distributed and monetized across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

“We're seeing a moment where technology, creativity and business are all evolving at the same time,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, Global Connections and Events at NAB.“The 2026 NAB Show brings that entire ecosystem together to explore how those changes are shaping the future of storytelling.”

Content Creators and Storytellers Step into the Spotlight

The expanded

Creator Lab sessions such as“

Current NAB Show registration shows a 200 percent increase over 2025 in attendees who describe themselves as content creators, influencers or podcasters, while self-described producers of social media content are up about 150 percent.

Industry Leaders Examine the New Economics of Media

The

In sessions like“

The session will feature:



Markiplier

Akela Cooper

Michael Clear

Natalie Jarvey The session“ The Cost of Bearing Witness John Berman Other featured sessions include: “ The Evolving Paradigm of Broadcast News Deborah Norville Perry Sook “ Who Controls the Pipe? Matt Schnaars Tedd Cittadine “ Putting the New Back in News Programming Everywhere Filmmaking Craft and Creative Talent The 2026 NAB Show will spotlight the art and craft of filmmaking through sessions and workshops in CineCentral Sir Roger Deakins The Guardian live discussion James Deakins, the pair will share insights from their careers and their book“Reflections: On Cinematography.” CineCentral The Storyteller's Guide to Production on a Tight Budget AI, Streaming and Production Innovation Highlighted Across the Show, programming will highlight how AI, cloud workflows and new production technologies are reshaping media creation and distribution. New for 2026, NAB Show has added a second AI Pavilion Also new this year, the Enterprise Video Strategies Architecting ROI: Scalable Virtual Production for Enterprise Teams Other highlighted sessions include:



A Fireside Keynote Streaming Summit Robert Schildhouse



A Fireside Chat at the NAB Show Streaming Summit,“ Orchestrating JioHotStar Traffic



“ The Augmented Studio Anil Jain Márcia Mayer



“ Powering Intelligent Media Silvia Candiani



“ Securing Distributed Broadcast Operations Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference



“ Transforming Media Delivery



“ The Enterprise Video Quality Gap



“ Efficient by Design



“ Imaging at Unprecedented Scale for Sphere Andrew Shulkind Rich Welsh SMPTE VIBE Conference Sports Summit Brings Together Sports Ecosystem Leaders As previously announced “The 2026 NAB Show lineup is one that truly reflects where the industry is right now: a powerful mix of emerging creators and world-class storytellers alongside the technologies shaping how content is made and delivered,” Chupka said.“We're seeing that same momentum in our registration, with a significant influx of new voices joining established leaders from across the global media ecosystem.” Notable Speakers at the 2026 NAB Show: Film, TV and Content Creators





Stephen Brown





“ Team Deakins





Carolyn Giardina





Jeff Hasler





Dylan Huey





Travis Keyes





Shira Lazar





Ashlee McCullock





Pojo Riegert





René Ritchie





Rick Siegel





Nicki Sun





Mari Takahashi Sports and Entertainment Leaders







Tom Ara







Assia Grazioli-Venier







Laura“LJ” Johnson







Rebecca Kacaba







Allen T. Lamb







Jon Miller







Michelle Munson







John Ourand







Blake Paris







Jeff Roth







Ameeth Sankaran





Shelby Williams News and Media Leaders







John Berman







Mike Dello Stritto







Mara Gassmann







Marc Lefebvre







Barbara Maushard







Mohamed Moawad







Deborah Norville







Eric Rasmussen







Perry Sook







A.C. Thompson





Lee Zurik Technology and Innovation Leaders







Ernest Appiah







Aaron Behman







Silvia Candiani







Caroline Coleman







Anil Jain







Justin Lee







James Leach







Tony Masiello







Márcia Mayer







Rajesh Ramachandran







Andrew Shulkind







Steve Shultis







Katie Stout





Rich Welsh Platform and Distribution Leaders







Tedd Cittadine







Ryan Pirozzi







Akash Saxena







Robert Schildhouse





Matt Schnaars Attendees exhibitors sponsors NAB Show website. NAB Show press resources page Download speaker headshots Explore photo highlights B-roll footage View the 2026 NAB Show floorplan. About NAB The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at About NAB Show NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today's multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at NABShow Attachments







"Team Deakins" Brings Cinematography Mastery to the 2026 NAB Show CineCentral Stage CNN's John Berman to Lead Conversation on Journalist Safety at the 2026 NAB Show CONTACT: Matt Raymond National Association of Broadcasters 202-429-4194...

