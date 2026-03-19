Next-Level Creators, Top Media Leaders, Storytelling Legends And AI Step Into The Spotlight As 2026 NAB Show Unveils Latest Speakers, Sessions
Together, the newly announced sessions reflect the forces transforming how content is produced, distributed and monetized across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.
“We're seeing a moment where technology, creativity and business are all evolving at the same time,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, Global Connections and Events at NAB.“The 2026 NAB Show brings that entire ecosystem together to explore how those changes are shaping the future of storytelling.”
Content Creators and Storytellers Step into the SpotlightThe expanded Creator Lab Creator Lab sessions such as“ Beyond Views Creator Survival Guide Are We Nervous Yet
Current NAB Show registration shows a 200 percent increase over 2025 in attendees who describe themselves as content creators, influencers or podcasters, while self-described producers of social media content are up about 150 percent.
Industry Leaders Examine the New Economics of MediaThe Media and Entertainment Theater In sessions like“ The Scary-Smart Business of Horror
The session will feature:
- Markiplier Akela Cooper Michael Clear Natalie Jarvey The session“ The Cost of Bearing Witness John Berman
Other featured sessions include:“ The Evolving Paradigm of Broadcast News Deborah Norville Perry Sook
“ Who Controls the Pipe? Matt Schnaars Tedd Cittadine“ Putting the New Back in News Programming Everywhere
Filmmaking Craft and Creative TalentThe 2026 NAB Show will spotlight the art and craft of filmmaking through sessions and workshops in CineCentral Sir Roger Deakins The Guardian live discussion James Deakins, the pair will share insights from their careers and their book“Reflections: On Cinematography.” CineCentral The Storyteller's Guide to Production on a Tight Budget
AI, Streaming and Production Innovation Highlighted
Across the Show, programming will highlight how AI, cloud workflows and new production technologies are reshaping media creation and distribution. New for 2026, NAB Show has added a second AI PavilionAlso new this year, the Enterprise Video Strategies Architecting ROI: Scalable Virtual Production for Enterprise Teams
Other highlighted sessions include:
- A Fireside Keynote Streaming Summit Robert Schildhouse A Fireside Chat at the NAB Show Streaming Summit,“ Orchestrating JioHotStar Traffic “ The Augmented Studio Anil Jain Márcia Mayer “ Powering Intelligent Media Silvia Candiani “ Securing Distributed Broadcast Operations Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference “ Transforming Media Delivery “ The Enterprise Video Quality Gap “ Efficient by Design “ Imaging at Unprecedented Scale for Sphere Andrew Shulkind Rich Welsh SMPTE VIBE Conference
Sports Summit Brings Together Sports Ecosystem LeadersAs previously announced
“The 2026 NAB Show lineup is one that truly reflects where the industry is right now: a powerful mix of emerging creators and world-class storytellers alongside the technologies shaping how content is made and delivered,” Chupka said.“We're seeing that same momentum in our registration, with a significant influx of new voices joining established leaders from across the global media ecosystem.”
Notable Speakers at the 2026 NAB Show:
Film, TV and Content Creators
- Stephen Brown “ Team Deakins Carolyn Giardina Jeff Hasler Dylan Huey Travis Keyes Shira Lazar Ashlee McCullock Pojo Riegert René Ritchie Rick Siegel Nicki Sun Mari Takahashi
Sports and Entertainment Leaders
- Tom Ara Assia Grazioli-Venier Laura“LJ” Johnson Rebecca Kacaba Allen T. Lamb Jon Miller Michelle Munson John Ourand Blake Paris Jeff Roth Ameeth Sankaran Shelby Williams
News and Media Leaders
- John Berman Mike Dello Stritto Mara Gassmann Marc Lefebvre Barbara Maushard Mohamed Moawad Deborah Norville Eric Rasmussen Perry Sook A.C. Thompson Lee Zurik
Technology and Innovation Leaders
- Ernest Appiah Aaron Behman Silvia Candiani Caroline Coleman Anil Jain Justin Lee James Leach Tony Masiello Márcia Mayer Rajesh Ramachandran Andrew Shulkind Steve Shultis Katie Stout Rich Welsh
Platform and Distribution Leaders
- Tedd Cittadine Ryan Pirozzi Akash Saxena Robert Schildhouse Matt Schnaars
Download speaker headshots
Explore photo highlights B-roll footageView the 2026 NAB Show floorplan.
About NABThe National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at
About NAB ShowNAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today's multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at NABShow
Attachments
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"Team Deakins" Brings Cinematography Mastery to the 2026 NAB Show CineCentral Stage
CNN's John Berman to Lead Conversation on Journalist Safety at the 2026 NAB Show
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