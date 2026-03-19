Presmart Solutions Issues Industry Advisory: Rising Postal Pressures Make Address Accuracy More Critical Than Ever

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PreSmart Solutions today issued an industry advisory encouraging organizations that rely on direct mail to prioritize address data accuracy and mailing efficiency as the United States Postal Service continues to face financial and operational pressures.

As mail volumes decline and the USPS works diligently to strengthen its long-term financial sustainability, organizations that depend on direct mail communications, such as healthcare payers, financial institutions, higher education institutions, nonprofits, and marketing organizations, as well as mail service providers, are increasingly focused on controlling costs and reducing operational waste.

“Mail remains one of the most trusted and effective communication channels available,” said Frank Lynn, PreSmart EVP of Mail Intelligence & Strategy.“But in an environment where postage and operational pressures are rising, organizations must ensure that every mailpiece has the highest probability of reaching the intended recipient the first time.”

According to USPS data, billions of mailpieces each year are classified as Undeliverable As Addressed (UAA), often due to incomplete, inaccurate, or outdated address information. The result is wasted postage, additional operational handling, and missed opportunities to communicate with customers, members, donors, and constituents.

PreSmart Solutions notes that address data naturally degrades over time due to residential moves, business relocations, new construction, and changes in address formatting. In addition, approximately 40% of people move each year without filing NCOA notifications with the post office Without proactive address management, mailing lists can quickly lose accuracy.

The company's advisory highlights several steps organizations can take to improve deliverability and reduce mailing waste:

.Improve address accuracy earlier in the mailing process

.Leverage advanced address remediation and validation tools

.Monitor mailing data quality continuously

.Identify and correct problematic address records before mail is produced

“These steps help organizations reduce unnecessary mailing costs, improve operational efficiency, and increase the likelihood that critical communications reach the people they are intended for,” said Lynn.

PreSmart Solutions provides advanced mail cost control platform and mailing intelligence solutions designed to help organizations identify and correct address issues before mail enters the postal system. By improving address accuracy upstream, organizations can reduce undeliverable mail, lower mailing costs, and improve communication effectiveness.

“Direct mail continues to play a vital role in regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as in fundraising and customer engagement,” Lynn added.“Ensuring that each mailpiece reaches the intended recipient is one of the most effective ways organizations can improve both efficiency and customer experience.”

PreSmart Solutions encourages organizations to review their address management strategies and explore opportunities to reduce undeliverable mail as part of broader cost-control and communication effectiveness initiatives.